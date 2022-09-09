Menu
Company

PlayStation Exclusive Developer Deviation Games Loses Co-Founder/Director Jason Blundell

Nathan Birch
Sep 9, 2022
Call of Duty Black Ops Deviation Games Sony

Last year Sony announced they were partnering with Deviation Games, a start-up studio founded by Treyarch veterans Jason Blundell and Dave Anthony, to create a new PlayStation-exclusive IP. We later learned the studio had expanded with Deviation Games Canada. That said, we still haven’t heard much of anything about what the studio is actually working on, and now some somewhat concerning news has emerged – co-founded Jason Blundell has left the studio.

Blundell was the mastermind of the Zombies series a Treyarch and it seems he was directing Deviation’s debut project, so his loss is no small thing. But Deviation is also adding talent to their roster, bringing on board Louis Castle (Westwood Studios co-founder), Jonathan Hawkins and Dean Rymer (God of War series), and Tony Flame (another Treyarch vet).

Related StoryNathan Birch
Assassin’s Creed Infinity Dark Renaissance and Japan Setting Reveals Rumored for This Week

“Deviation Games is announcing that Jason Blundell has left the studio. We appreciate the contributions Jason has made and we wish him the best in his future endeavors. Deviation will continue be led by CEO Dave Anthony, who also assumed the role of Game Director this past year and remains a guiding force as we look ahead.

We are excited to announce that Louis Castle has joined Deviation Games as Senior Vice President of Development. A video game industry veteran with two Lifetime Achievement awards, Louis co-founded Westwood Studios, best known for creating the legendary Command & Conquer franchise.  Louis is joined by an incredible roster of industry veterans who recently joined the studio including God of War alumni Johathan Hawkins and Dean Rymer and Call of Duty: Black Ops guru Tony Flame. This plethora of talent makes Deviation uniquely equipped to continue leading the ever-evolving games industry into the future, including with the continued development of our previously-announced, groundbreaking AAA original IP.”

Again, we still don’t know what exactly Deviation Games is working on for PlayStation, but Dave Anthony did provide this vague description last year…

“We’re drawing on what we’ve learned over our collective decades making games, but we’re also out to make something fresh and brimming with innovation like you’ve never experienced before. We’re not afraid to say that our ambitions are super high: we’re setting out to make a huge, content-rich game with a focus on a lot of action and a lot of energy, but let’s leave it at that for now and hopefully it won’t be long before we can share more.”

What do you think? Are Deviation Games and their new PlayStation IP in trouble? Or are these just natural growing pains on the way to bigger and better things?

Products mentioned in this post

God of War
USD 19

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order