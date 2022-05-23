PlayStation Days of Play 2022 Possibly Kicking Off This Week – Rumor

The PlayStation Days of Play 2022 might very well kick off later this week.

At least, that’s what a freshly-surfaced image from a Turkish tech Twitter user suggests. We haven’t come across the starting date of this year’s Days of Play deals just yet, but going by this image, Sony’s annual PlayStation deals event kicks off in two days on May 25th and will run through June 8.

PlayStation Classic Syphon Filter to Come With Trophy Support on New PlayStation Plus

PlayStation Days of Play etkinliği 25 Mayıs'ta başlıyor. pic.twitter.com/jBcCoCla1Z — Tech Jeton (@techjeton) May 22, 2022

Interestingly, in 2020, the State of Play deals also kicked off on May 25th, whereas last year, Sony launched its deals event a day later on May 26th. Further details about the included offerings haven’t been shared just yet. Still, if this information is indeed correct, it’s likely that Sony will officially announce the starting date and included deals shortly. Last year, Sony had pretty good deals on various first-party PS5 games, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Some recent PS4 titles, including The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima, were also included.

Please take the information with a fair pinch of salt since this news hasn’t been confirmed in any way just yet. Also, we haven’t heard about this Twitter user before so this ‘tweet’ and the attached image could very well be fake. On the other hand, Sony generally launches its State of Play event annually in May.

We’ll update you as soon as we learn more about this year’s Days of Play deals. For now, stay tuned.