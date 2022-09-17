PlayStation Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Comparison Video Shows That the Game is Being Hampered by Last-Gen Consoles

One of the first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II comparison videos has been released based on the game’s beta running on PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4.

The beta for the upcoming next Call of Duty installment kicked off yesterday on PlayStation platforms, and YouTube channel ‘ElAnalistaDebits’ compared the game’s visuals on the different PlayStation platforms to each other. As already mentioned by Nate Birch recently, the system requirements on PC weren’t that different from 2019’s Modern Warfare, and when we’re looking at the beta’s visuals on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, there indeed isn’t that much of a difference with the first entry.

While the PS5 version offers better ambient occlusion, LOD, anisotropic filtering, shadows, and some higher resolution textures, overall it’s pretty clear that this game was designed with the last-gen consoles as a base. As such, it does feel that Modern Warfare II is being held back by last-gen. You can check out the comparison video down below.

PS4: Dynamic 1920x1080p/60fps (common 1344x1080p)

PS4 Pro: Dynamic 2688x1512p/60fps (common 2176x1512p)

PS5: 2160p/60fps with reconstruction rendering

- Please note that MWII is currently in beta. Its performance may vary in future versions or updates.

- MWII uses horizontal dynamic resolution with temporal reconstruction. Something usual in this saga.

- For the first time, we can modify the FOV on all platforms, including Oldgen, up to 120. In this video it is set to 90.

- For the moment, this beta does not have 120fps mode for PS5. Only 60fps on 60hz or 120hz TVs.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches next month on October 28 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The beta is currently live on PlayStation platforms and will go live on PC and Xbox platforms next week.