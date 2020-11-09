Playstation 5 Future Update May Allow Games to Be Stored on USB Drives

PlayStation 5 games can only be stored and played from the console's SSD at launch, but there's the chance that it will be at least possible to store games on a USB drive.

In a new PlayStation 5 FAQ that has been posted on the Official PlayStation Blog, it has been confirmed that Sony is exploring the possibility of letting players store PlayStation 5 games on a USB drive with a future update.

Can I store or play PS5 games from a USB drive? No, players cannot transfer PS5 games to a USB drive. PS5 games must be stored on the console’s internal ultra-high speed SSD for gameplay. Explorations for allowing players to store (but not play) PS5 games on a USB drive in a future update are underway. You can, however, store and play PS4 games from a compatible USB drive connected to PS5.

The new PlayStation 5 FAQ also reiterated that the ability to expand storage with an M.2 SSD will come in the future.

Can I expand PS5’s ultra-high speed SSD storage? PS5 features an expansion port that will, in the future, enable players to add M.2 SSD storage to be used for installing and playing PS5 games. This M.2 SSD storage upgrade functionality will come to PS5 after launch as part of a system software update. We’ll share more details in the future, including around which type of M.2 SSD storage drive will be compatible with PS5. On day one, you’ll be able to connect a compatible USB drive and use it to store and play your PS4 games. You’ll be able to play PS4 games while they remain stored on the external device. PS5 games need to reside on PS5’s internal SSD before play.

Last week, it was confirmed that it is not possible to store PlayStation 5 games on a USB drive, and this is definitely going to be a problem for some, considering there are only 670 GBs of usable storage space. With the size of games increasing, more storage options are definitely welcome.

The PlayStation 5 launches in North America and other select territories on November 10th, and in the rest of the world on November 19th.