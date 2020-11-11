Did you miss out on pre-ordering a PlayStation 5 when they went live a few weeks back? You’re not alone, as the whole process was a bit of a schmozz. Well, it seems you may still have a slim chance of nabbing one as both GameStop and Walmart have announced they’re going to have small quantities of new stock available. According to GameStop, they’re going to have a “very limited” number of PS5 bundles available through GameStop.com tonight.

We’ll have a very limited number of PS5 console bundles for purchase at https://t.co/CYyCoH1dWE this evening. pic.twitter.com/M3MhW6CA23 — GameStop (@GameStop) November 11, 2020

Unlike the Xbox Series X and S, GameStop won’t be selling any PS5s in store on launch day, as Sony has expressly discouraged retailers from doing that. No word on when exactly the GameStop sales will begin, nor what bundles will be available – keep a close eye on the GameStop PS5 landing page for more info.

Meanwhile, Walmart has announced they’ll have PS5s to sell online on the day of launch. Helpfully, they’ve even provided the exact times orders will open up. Here’s the Walmart PlayStation 5 landing page so you can strike when the time is right.

Tomorrow is the day you’ve all been waiting for! 🎉 Order the #PS5 online only on 11/12 during these four times throughout the day:

🕛 12 PM ET

🕒 3 PM ET

🕕 6 PM ET

🕘 9 PM ET — Walmart (@Walmart) November 11, 2020

As of now, no other retailer has explicitly stated if they’ll have more PS5 units to sell on or around launch day, but you may want to keep an eye on Target, Amazon, and other major retailers.

The PlayStation 5 launches on November 12 or November 19, depending on whether you live in North America/Australia or Europe. What is your launch day going to look like? Have you already secured a machine or are you going to be madly refreshing online ordering pages?