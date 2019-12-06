PlayStation 5 Launch Titles Won’t Be Cross-Gen Games – Rumor

The PlayStation 5 launch games are apparently not going to be cross-generation titles.

During the latest Kotaku Splitscreen podcast, Jason Schreier talked about the next generation consoles and their launch titles. He stated that he has heard about the PlayStation 5 launch games, and confirmed that these games will only be available on the console. It has not been specified if these are first and second party titles only, but it is likely they are.

He added that he does not know what plans Microsoft has, but he assumes Scarlett launch titles will target the new console as well as PC and the Xbox One like it will be with Halo Infinite.

Schreier also revealed some interesting information regarding accessibility for the next-gen consoles. Apparently, there will be options of playing for very short amounts of time and quitting with no issues, like it is for Netflix and other video streaming services.

The full podcast can be listened to by going here. The next-gen talk starts at around the 25:00 mark.

Earlier this week, we heard that the Xbox Scarlett Lockhart model is still in the works. The console is comparable to the PlayStation 4 Pro in terms of performance, will lack a disc drive and it will be pushed as a streaming-only console. Developers are expected to have all Scarlett games run on both Lockheart and Anaconda.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett will release next year worldwide. We will keep you updated on them as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.