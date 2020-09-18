PlayStation 5s Pre-Ordered from Amazon May Arrive Late Warns the Retailer

So, you’re one of the lucky few that has managed to snag a PlayStation 5 pre-order, so that means you’re definitely guaranteed to be enjoying Spider-Man and Demon’s Souls in 4K on launch date, right? Not so fast – turns out it may depend on where you pre-ordered from. As reported by gaming deal-finding robot Wario64, Amazon is sending out emails warning PS5 pre-orders may arrive late due to high demand.

Amazon has sent an email saying PS5 orders may not arrive on launch date due to high demand pic.twitter.com/xip55XEwYD — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 18, 2020

We're contacting your order of PlayStation 5 Console to let you know in advance that you may not receive this item on the day it is released due to high demand. We'll make every effort to get the item to you as soon as possible once released.

Even in 2020, it seems if you want your new console on launch day, pre-ordering from brick-and-mortar stores is still best. Of course, who knows if even they’ll get their units in a timely fashion, considering what a cluster pre-orders were. Word is Sony will be taking the unusual and expensive step of using air shipping to deliver PS5 units to retailers.

Sony are using air freight to ensure that PS5 can meet demand / supply enough units The company has booked 60 flights from October (Delta 747) to ship consoles to retailers. This supply is expected to last through the quarter Air freight is faster than sea, but more expensive. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 14, 2020

Just to clarify one point. I'm not 100% certain if this is 60 flights, or 60 aircraft. But it does sound like each flight will be full. Source for this is Delta Air Cargo head Jerry Tai. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 14, 2020

Sony is doing everything they can to get PS5 units into hands, but I could very easily see this last minute airplane scramble not going to plan. Keep your fingers crossed.

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to hit shelves on November 12 in the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The rest of the world gets their hands on the console on November 19.