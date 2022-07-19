Menu
PlatinumGames Hires Former Nintendo Veteran As New Vice President

Francesco De Meo
Jul 19, 2022
PlatinumGames

It is a time of great changes at PlatinumGames, as the Japanese studio announced a new major hiring today.

The developer known for great action titles like the Bayonetta series, NieR: Automata, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, and many others confirmed today it has hired well-known industry veteran Takao Yamane as new vice president. Takao Yamane has worked with Nintendo for 27 years, having served, over the years, as Nintendo France vice president and Nintendo of Europe Managing Director of Sales.

In a new video shared on Twitter, Takao Yamane joining PlatinumGames marks a significant change for the studio. The new vice president confirmed that he joined the studio to help Hideki Kamiya and Atsushi Inaba make their dreams reality, citing Project GG. The video also teases a new interview that will be shared tomorrow, June 20th, on Famitsu that will provide new information on the changes happening at the Japanese studio.

PlatinumGames' next game will be Bayonetta 3, the third entry in their long-running character action series. The game will release on Nintendo Switch worldwide on October 28th, 2022.

Bayonetta struts through multiple locations in an all-new, over-the-top climax action game. Sporting a wicked new ensemble and somehow familiar pigtails, the titular Umbra Witch must face a mysterious evil using her signature guns and time-slowing Witch Time ability. This time, invading manmade bioweapons called Homunculi find themselves in Bayonetta’s crosshairs.

Get ready for a devilishly good time

Tap into Bayonetta’s naughtier side with Demon Masquerade, a new ability that channels the demon linked to her weapon allowing for some exciting action options, not to mention some hair-raising combos. She can also summon her demonic darlings like Gomorrah, Malphas, and Phantasmaraneae during battle, unleashing their demonic powers in the heat of combat and in new, larger-than-life battles where you directly control the action.

