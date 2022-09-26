Pixel Watch in Black to Have a Matte Black, Stainless Finish

As opposed to the Pixel 7 series, Google has been hush about the Pixel Watch that will be launching alongside the new phones and while Google has been quiet about that, the company has just revealed that one of the colors of the new smartwatch will be black. Well, matte black to be precise.

Since I/O 2022 in May, we have been aware of the fact that the Pixel Watch will be available in silver, gold, and black. While the first two colors are going to be on the shinier and reflective side, the latter one has always looked more muted.

Pixel Watch Colors Will Vary from Region with the Best Color Being Available in Certain Regions

Google Taiwan has spilled the beans and mentioned today that the Pixel Watch's black color is going to come in a "matte black stainless steel case." However, it will not be available in the country, while the "Obsidian Black Sport Strap and the Lemongrass Green Sport Strap are only available on select channels."

We are not sure if the "Sport Strap" is the name for the rubber band we have been seeing in all the promotional shots. Regardless, it will be coming with Chalk, Charcoal, and Coral options.

In addition to that, it is important to know that Google does not seem to be stocking the Pixel Watch case colors in all countries. The shiny stainless steel version will be available as a default offering in all regions and perhaps the same can be said about gold. However, the color availability could subject to region, so it is better to keep an eye on that. This certainly is a strange move but Google is no stranger to such moves.