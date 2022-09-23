Official Pixel Watch Teaser Shows New Strap Mechanism and Gorilla Glass on the Front Display

We all know that Google is officially announcing the Pixel 7 series along with the Pixel Watch at the hardware launch event next month and in the days coming up to the official event, Google has shared a number of things about the devices that make one wonder about these devices even more. A few days ago, Google showcased a somewhat scripted video in which people were reacting to the Google Pixel phones and now, the company has gone ahead and shared a proper video of the Pixel Watch that sheds more light on the upcoming smartwatch.

Google Shows Off the Pixel Watch Once Again and Reveals New Details

The new video titled Design of Google Pixel Watch shows the smartwatch from various angles and even though we have seen several images of this smartwatch in the past, this is the first time we get a proper look at the watch itself along with the twist-lock strap mechanism.

For those interested, the video is right below.

The video also shows some of the new watch faces that the Pixel Watch is going to come with. Sadly, all the watch faces that have been in the video have a black background, so it is a bit difficult to tell where the display ends and the bezel begins. Regardless, it is safe to say that the seamless case design might actually give us larger-than-usual bezels, but we will have to wait and see how things look when it finally comes out.

Another interesting thing that the video revealed is the fact that the Pixel Watch is going to feature Gorilla Glass protection but it does not define the exact variant that the watch will be using.

Although the video does not detail any hardware specifications, we do know that the Pixel Watch will be running an Exynos 9110 chipset along with a 300 mAh battery, as well as LTE support. We also know that Google is going to offer a variety of first-party bands as well as straps for the watch and a wireless charger with a USB-C cable.