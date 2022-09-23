Menu
Company

Official Pixel Watch Teaser Shows New Strap Mechanism and Gorilla Glass on the Front Display

Furqan Shahid
Sep 23, 2022, 07:16 AM EDT
Official Pixel Watch Teaser Shows New Strap Mechanism and Gorilla Glass on the Front Display

We all know that Google is officially announcing the Pixel 7 series along with the Pixel Watch at the hardware launch event next month and in the days coming up to the official event, Google has shared a number of things about the devices that make one wonder about these devices even more. A few days ago, Google showcased a somewhat scripted video in which people were reacting to the Google Pixel phones and now, the company has gone ahead and shared a proper video of the Pixel Watch that sheds more light on the upcoming smartwatch.

Google Shows Off the Pixel Watch Once Again and Reveals New Details

The new video titled Design of Google Pixel Watch shows the smartwatch from various angles and even though we have seen several images of this smartwatch in the past, this is the first time we get a proper look at the watch itself along with the twist-lock strap mechanism.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro to Start From $599, Both Models to Be Available in Three Finishes

For those interested, the video is right below.

The video also shows some of the new watch faces that the Pixel Watch is going to come with. Sadly, all the watch faces that have been in the video have a black background, so it is a bit difficult to tell where the display ends and the bezel begins. Regardless, it is safe to say that the seamless case design might actually give us larger-than-usual bezels, but we will have to wait and see how things look when it finally comes out.

Another interesting thing that the video revealed is the fact that the Pixel Watch is going to feature Gorilla Glass protection but it does not define the exact variant that the watch will be using.

Although the video does not detail any hardware specifications, we do know that the Pixel Watch will be running an Exynos 9110 chipset along with a 300 mAh battery, as well as LTE support. We also know that Google is going to offer a variety of first-party bands as well as straps for the watch and a wireless charger with a USB-C cable.

Products mentioned in this post

Google Pixel
USD 229

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order