Pixel 7a Breaks Cover with Design Cues from the Original

We are already aware that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are making the waves and while the phones did not disrupt the smartphone market, it is safe to say that the company has done a great job at giving us devices that are powered by AI rather than raw hardware prowess and Google seems to be happy with that. The next phone in line is said to be the Google Pixel 7a that showed up in a leaked listing a while ago.

The Pixel 7a Looks a Lot Like its Predecessors with Thicker Bezels and a Familiar Layout

Today, we have two images showing how the Pixel 7a looks, and honestly, the apple does not fall far from the tree.

The Pixel 7a renders are coming as a courtesy of OnLeaks in association with SmartPrix. Based on the images provided to us, the phone looks a lot similar to the predecessors and that is not essentially a bad thing as the original phones had the guts to do something different in terms of the design, even if it was polarizing. You can check the images below.

Based on the website, the phone is going to measure 52.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm with a 10.1mm camera bump. Looking at the camera bump itself, it does look like it is going to have a brushed finish as opposed to the polished finish we have seen for some time now.

Moving further, the Pixel 7a has thinner bezels all around, except at the bottom where the chin is a bit thicker, for some reason. The rest of the details remain the same including the placement of all the buttons

There is not much known in terms of the specs but based on an older leak, we do know that the Pixel 7a is going to bring a 90Hz refresh rate 1080p display, and hopefully, the same Tensor G2 that is found in the predecessor.

We are also not sure just when the phones are going to go official but we will keep you posted as we hear more about the release date and other information about the Pixel 7a.