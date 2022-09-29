Pixel 7 to Cost the Same as Pixel 6, Showing a Competitive Strategy by Google

At this point, it is safe to say that Google is having a hard time keeping the Pixel 7 series a secret. The company itself could be held responsible for this too because they have been revealing the phone every now and then ever since it was officially announced back in May, earlier this year. Now, the base Pixel 7 has revealed itself on Amazon Spain, revealing the price of the device, and well, it is priced competitively.

Google Has Priced the Pixel 7 Series Very Competitevly as the Price Remains the Same as Last Year

In the United States, we know that the phone is going to start from $599 and $899 for the pro variant, and the price has now leaked for the Pixel 7 in Europe. More than confirming the fact that Google is charging more or less the same

Based on a screenshot from Jose Morales Ros on Twitter, the Pixel 7 in Europe is going to cost you €649

OJO A ESTO Confirmado el precio de lanzamiento del #Google #Pixel7 en España. Exactamente el mismo precio del modelo anterior. ¡BIEN HECHO! A la venta el 13/10. pic.twitter.com/dPmv5wjzeF — Jose Morales Ros 👓 (@geekdegafas) September 29, 2022

And according to Roland Quandt, the same price is showing for Italy, Germany, and the UK.

Base price for Pixel 7 128GB in Euroland is 649 Euro according to Amazon Spain, Italy, Germany and UK. https://t.co/3KmFwn7aUx — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 29, 2022

It is safe to say that seeing Google create a price that is similar to the one that we have seen before is definitely a good thing. The Pixel 6 had pricing as its biggest redeeming quality, and it seems like Google is going the same route with the Pixel 7 series, as well. However, the Pixel 7 Pro will be more expensive at €899 but will allow the flagship to still compete with the likes of the iPhone 14 series and the Galaxy S22 series.

Are you interested in getting your hands on the Pixel 7 series? Let us know what feature is that you are looking forward to the most.