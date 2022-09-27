Google Pixel 7 Pro Specs Sheet Shows Very Minor Changes

The Pixel 7 series is not far from the official release and we have been hearing a good chunk of information about the upcoming devices now, the latest leak gives us an idea about what the phone is going to bring to the table and the specs that we have our hands on show that the phone is not a lot different than the Pixel 6 Pro and this might be a bit more disappointing than you might like.

Yogesh Brar shared an apparent spec sheet of the upcoming Pixel 7 Pro and based on the information that we have received, you are looking at a phone that is much similar to the one that is found on the Pixel 6 Pro aside from the Tensor G2 chipset.

The Pixel 7 Pro Feels a Lot More Like Pixel 6.5 Pro

You can look at the tweet below.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

(rumoured) - 6.7" QHD+ OLED, 120Hz, LTPO

- Google Tensor G2 SoC

- Titan security chip

- Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 48MP (Tele)

- Front Cam: 11MP

- 12GB RAM

- 128/256GB storage

- Android 13

- 5,000mAh battery, 30W fast charging

- Wireless charging — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) September 27, 2022

Based on the information shared by Brar, the Pixel 7 Pro is not very different from the Pixel 6 Pro. You are getting a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display, 12 gigs of RAM, 128/256 gigs of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery. However, you are looking at just 30W fast charging, along with unspecified wireless charging speed.

On the optics front, Google Pixel 7 Pro is going to come with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, you will have an 11-megapixel camera.

The Pixel 7 Pro also offers a Titan security chip, Android 13, along with wireless charging support. There is no word on other software additions, but we will be looking forward to seeing what Google brings to the table.

Additionally, the phone might cost around $899, just like last year. However, we will have to wait and see what the phone delivers to the table and how it competes against the competition.