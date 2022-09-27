Menu
Company

Google Pixel 7 Pro Specs Sheet Shows Very Minor Changes

Furqan Shahid
Sep 27, 2022, 05:09 AM EDT
Google Pixel 7 Pro Specs Sheet Shows Very Minor Changes

The Pixel 7 series is not far from the official release and we have been hearing a good chunk of information about the upcoming devices now, the latest leak gives us an idea about what the phone is going to bring to the table and the specs that we have our hands on show that the phone is not a lot different than the Pixel 6 Pro and this might be a bit more disappointing than you might like.

Yogesh Brar shared an apparent spec sheet of the upcoming Pixel 7 Pro and based on the information that we have received, you are looking at a phone that is much similar to the one that is found on the Pixel 6 Pro aside from the Tensor G2 chipset.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
WhatsApp Introduces Call Links, a More Convenient Way to Connect Calls

The Pixel 7 Pro Feels a Lot More Like Pixel 6.5 Pro

You can look at the tweet below.

Based on the information shared by Brar, the Pixel 7 Pro is not very different from the Pixel 6 Pro. You are getting a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display, 12 gigs of RAM, 128/256 gigs of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery. However, you are looking at just 30W fast charging, along with unspecified wireless charging speed.

On the optics front, Google Pixel 7 Pro is going to come with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, you will have an 11-megapixel camera.

The Pixel 7 Pro also offers a Titan security chip, Android 13, along with wireless charging support. There is no word on other software additions, but we will be looking forward to seeing what Google brings to the table.

Additionally, the phone might cost around $899, just like last year. However, we will have to wait and see what the phone delivers to the table and how it competes against the competition.

Products mentioned in this post

Google Pixel

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order