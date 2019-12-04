New Pillars of Eternity Switch Patch 2.56.00 Released; Aims to Fix Grey Screen Visual & Graphic Corruption, Improves Stability and More

Pillars of Eternity Switch Patch 2.56.00 has been rolled out and is aimed to address the game’s most apparent issues on Nintendo’s hybrid platform.

The brand-new patch weighs in at 2.5GB and should fix top community issues. The RPG was released for the Switch back in August of this year but suffered from numerous issues, including crashes, a scrambled combat log, grey screen visual corruption and more. An update that should have fixed most of these bugs was released in September, but it appears that this update only introduced new issues.

New Pillars of Eternity Switch Patch Inbound; Addresses Graphic/Text Corruption, Grey Screen, AI Pathfinding & More

Back in October of this year, publisher Versus Evil announced a new update for the game, but it took the team some time to test and finalize the patch.

The all-new 2.56.00 update was released overnight and we’ve included the release notes for the update down below.

“We are excited to inform you that Patch 2.65.00 for the Nintendo Switch version of Pillars of Eternity is now live”, developer Obsidian Entertainment writes. “The next time you load the game on your Switch, you should see a 2.5GB update available for download. The Dev team at Grip Digital, and the QA teams brought on board to help with this patch would like to thank you for your patience and understanding while they worked hard to bring this update to you. We appreciate every single one of you and are excited to be able to deliver this patch.”

Pillars of Eternity Switch Patch 2.56.00 Release Notes Top Community Issues: Grey screen visual corruption of the game. It should also repair the issue for the players that have already experienced this issue, not just for the new players.

Graphic corruption (HUD, UI) as related issue of grey screen.

Improved stability. General fixes: Pathfinding in some areas was improved.

Icon corruption in inventory was fixed.

Game now generates autosave before loading screen.

Will-O’-Wisp in the Temple of Eothas flickering during the pause.

VFX that shows the outline of nearby objects.

Long tooltips in Cyclopedia were not scaled properly.

Stuck weapons under the feet after taking items from fallen companion. Spells/Skills and Items fixes Hatchets did not apply deflection bonus.

Weapon and Shield style did not apply bonus deflection or reflex bonuses.

Modal effects did not apply their bonuses.

Bonuses from in-game effects were not applied.

Fine/Exceptional/Superb enchants did not apply their bonuses.

“Afflictions” status effects were not applied.

Missile and Dart traps in Galvino’s Workshop behavior was fixed.

Pillars of Eternity is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One. On social media, players are still reporting several issues following the release of the update. What's your experience with the game following this most recent update? Hit the comments below.