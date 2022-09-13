Menu
Pikmin 4 Finally Arrives in 2023, Will Feature Pikmin-Eye View and Simplified Controls

Nathan Birch
Sep 13, 2022
Pikmin 4

It’s been a long wait for Pikmin fans hoping for a fourth entry in Nintendo’s charming strategy series. Series creator Shigeru Miyamoto said Pikmin 4 was “very close to completion” all the way back in 2015, and then… nothing. No additional information, no actual release. Radio silence. Thankfully, it stirred to life again recently with the release of Pikmin 3 Deluxe, and today during the latest Nintendo Direct, Miyamoto himself popped up to announce Pikmin 4 is finally coming our way in 2023.

Not a lot of detail about Pikmin 4 was provided. The debut teaser showed a crisper visual look than the previous games in the series, although it isn’t clear if the trailer was created in-engine. Thankfully, Miyamoto provided a bit more information – apparently the game will be playable via a new Pikmin-eye view, and controls have been simplified so players can focus more on the strategic elements of the game. Apparently, in Japanese, this approach is referred to as dandori, which seems to be the philosophy of sorts behind this entry in the Pikmin series. You can check out the first teaser for Pikmin 4, below.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Octopath Traveler II Brings a Colorful New Cast to Multiple Platforms in Early 2023

Well, as a big fan of Pikmin 3, consider me intrigued. But again, we don’t have too much official information to go on right now – this brief blurb about the new teaser trailer all Nintendo has provided…

“The first sneak peek at the next game in the Pikmin franchise revealed a tranquil park and a napping Bulborb, but it was still missing one important element … Pikmin! Where could they be? More details about this new title for Nintendo Switch will be revealed ahead of its 2023 launch.”

Pikmin 4 scampers onto the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2023. So, what do you think? Excited to wreak glorious havoc in the garden again?

Order