Phison’s Next-Gen PS5020-E20 Gen 4 NVMe SSD Controller Spotted, Aimed at High-End Data Center Solutions

Phison doesn't seem to be done with its PCIe Gen 4 SSD controllers yet as a listing over at IOL has revealed the upcoming PS5020-E20 controller.

Phison's PS5020-E20 High-End Gen 4 NVMe Controller To Power Data Center Solutions

Currently, Phison offers its PS5016-E16 mainstream and PS5018-E18 high-end PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD controllers for the consumer segment. Phison has also confirmed specifications and details of its upcoming PS5026-E26 controller, its first PCIe Gen 5 SSD controller. As of right now, Phison offers up to 7400 MB/s Read and 7000 MB/s Write speeds for their top-end Gen 4 products while Gen 5 is posed to bring speeds of 12,000 MB/s Read and 11,000 MB/s Write.

But while the specifications and initial details have been revealed, the majority of the market, especially the consumer segment, shouldn't expect PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs till the very end of 2022. The same goes for the Data Center segment and it looks like Phison has planned a high-end and intermediate solution that servers between the E18 and E26, and that should be the PS5020-E20.

There are currently no details mentioned regarding the PCIe Gen 4 E20 controller from Phison but it could be likely that Intel's recently leaked Optane P5810X and P5811X could be using the new controller. As for the listing over at University of Hampshire's InterOperability Laboratory, it looks like the new controller will support the NVMe 1.4 protocol and come in U.2 form factor and that points out to solutions designed for data centers and cloud computing rather than consumer PCs. The following specs sheet from Computerbase shows the main differences between the current controllers and what one can expect from E20:

Phison Controller Specs

PS5016-E16 PS5018-E18 PS5020-E20 PS5026-E26 Interface PCIe 4.0 x4 PCIe 4.0 x4 PCIe 4.0 x4 PCIe 5.0 x4 Protocol NVMe 1.3 NVMe 1.4 NVMe 1.4 NVMe 2.0 Process Node 28nm (TSMC) 12nm (TSMC) TBD 12nm (TSMC) Package 529-ball TFBGA, 16×16mm 529-ball FCCSP, 12×12mm TBD 576-ball FCCSP, 16×16mm CPU cores 2 × ARM Cortex R5 3 × ARM Cortex R5 TBD 2 × ARM Cortex R5

3 × Proprietary IP CoX Processor NAND Channel (CE) 8 (32) 8 (32) 8 (32) 8 (32) Max Capacity 8TB 8TB TBD 32TB Transfer Channel 800MT/s 1,600MT/s TBD 2,400MT/s ECC 4th Gen LDPC 4th Gen LDPC 4th Gen LDPC 5th Gen LDPC Security Features Pyrite

AES 256 Pyrite

AES 256

SHA 512

RSA 4096

TCG Opal TBD AES 256

SHA 512

RSA 4096

TCG Opal 2.0 Sequential Read 5,000 MB/s 7,400MB/s TBD 12,000MB/s Sequential Write 4,400 MB/s 7,000MB/s TBD 11,000MB/s 4K Random Read 720,000 IOPS 1,000,000 IOPS TBD 1,500,000 IOPS 4K Random Write 750,000 IOPS 1,000,000 IOPS TBD 2,000,000 IOPS

We can expect a range of Data Center-centric SSD solutions based on the Phison E20 Gen 4 controller to launch in the coming months. We will keep you updated once they are officially announced and become available.

