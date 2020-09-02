Persona 4 Golden PC Patch 1.1 Fixes Crashing, Progression and Resolution Scaling Issues

A new patch has gone live for the Persona 4 Golden on PC, introducing fixes for a variety of issues.

The 1.1 patch, which includes all the gameplay and stability fixes introduced to the game by previous hotfixes, addresses several issues like cutscene playback, crashes happening in select instances, and soft locking issues.

Fixes to video quizzes

Fixes to cutscene playback, including a lower playback mode for smoother play on older machines.

Soft locks occurring around Personamations

Random crashes reported

Crashes related to removing Xbox One controllers

A hang issue that occurs during Midnight Trivia Quiz

Blank items in inventory causing crashes and freezes.

Please note that if you are experiencing this issue, your old saves will retain the blank item, so it is suggested that you generate new saves and avoid old saves with blank items.

The Persona 4 Golden 1.1 update also optimizes cutscene movies for better playback and fixes an issue where Windows 10 resolution was being applied.

An audio issue related the audio setting during Yosuke's Calvary Attack.

A progression issue that occurs when entering Yukiko's castle.

Addresses a known issue where Quest 3 could not be completed by some players.

Optimized cutscene movies for better playback that was causing stuttering.

When using high resolution monitors, resolved an issue where the Windows 10 resolution scaling was being applied.

Fixed a freeze issue when equipping a blank item in “Equip > Clothes”.

If you have a blank item in the Clothes menu, please be sure to remove it as these blank items can be still in your currently saved game data. Equipping blank items can trigger various freeze issues in other locations.

Resolved a soft lock that could occur after an All-Out-Attack.

Persona 4 Golden marks the debut of the popular series by Atlus on PC. The Steam edition comes with a variety of improvements over the original PlayStation Vita release such as improved character models, unlocked frame rate, and more.

Persona 4 Golden is now available on Steam. The game is also available on PlayStation Vita.