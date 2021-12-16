Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Website Hints At Persona 4 Golden Launching On PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch as Part of the Midnight Channel Collection – Rumor

Persona 4 Golden may be releasing on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in the future, judging from a recent discovery.

As spotted by @ScrambledFaz, the Persona 4 Arena Ultimax official website has an alternate version that can be accessed by adding /v2 to its address that shows a Midnight Channel Collection - Deluxe Edition among the pre-order options, which includes both P4 Golden and P4 Arena Ultimax, as shown on Steam. As such, it's extremely likely that the fourth entry in the popular series by Atlus will indeed release in the future on both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

The midnight channel collection is P4AU and P4G combined. A archived page of the V2 version from 5 days ago doesn't have it. pic.twitter.com/Z0jpErfyDA — Faz (@ScrambledFaz) December 15, 2021

Persona 4 Golden was originally released on PlayStation Vita before getting released on PC via Steam last year, complete with additional features like unlocked framerate, dual audio, and more.

Inaba—a quiet town in rural Japan sets the scene for budding adolescence in Persona 4 Golden. A coming of age story that sets the protagonist and his friends on a journey kickstarted by a chain of serial murders. Explore meeting kindred spirits, feelings of belonging, and even confronting the darker sides of one’s self. Persona 4 Golden promises meaningful bonds and experiences shared together with friends. With an overall Metacritic score of 93 and a multitude of awards, fan-adored Persona 4 Golden stands as one of the finest RPGs ever made, delivering on enthralling storytelling and quintessential Persona gameplay. Key Features include: Enjoy gameplay with variable framerates

Persona 4 Golden is now out on PC and PlayStation Vita. We will keep you updated on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch ports as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.