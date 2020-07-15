Penrose Is a New Wireless Gaming Headset from Audeze Designed for Next-Gen Consoles (and PC)

The Audeze Penrose is a newly announced wireless gaming headset designed for Microsoft's and Sony's next-generation consoles as well as PC.

Available now for pre-order via the official website, the first thousand customers will enjoy an 'early bird price' of $249, while the regular price is set at $299. The over-ear, closed-circumaural headset will weigh around 320 grams; while there isn't any built-in 3D audio or head tracking technology such as that featured in the Audeze Mobius headset, the Penrose does support formats like Dolby Atmos, DTS-X, and Windows Sonic support for 3D audio on the Xbox Series X. It is currently expected to start shipping in early September.

