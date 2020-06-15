PC Specs, First Screenshots Revealed For Star Wars: Squadrons

As previously revealed earlier this morning, Electronic Arts and Motive Studios in Montreal have officially announced and revealed the first look at their 5v5 first-person dogfighting game Star Wars: Squadrons. Now, we have just received word on the recommended PC requirements along with the first screenshots of this upcoming Star Wars title.

EA Motive has just shown off the first screenshots for what players can expect in Star Wars: Squadrons. Only the first four ship types for each faction have been revealed with some surprises still left in store for the final release. You can check out all of the newly released screenshots below.

Star Wars: Squadrons Drops a Debut Trailer, Single-Player Campaign, Crossplay Confirmed













Star Wars: Squadrons has some pretty modest requirements for playing on PC. Below you can see the minimum and required PC specs to play no matter which of the PC stores you purchase Star Wars: Squadrons from. The bare minimum you'll need to run Star Wars: Squadrons is a Quad-Core Ryzen 3 and an 8-year old GeForce GTX 660. VR has the highest requirements to handle EA's upcoming 5v5 space dogfighter and even than shouldn't tax most modern systems.

Minimum (non-VR) OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 1300X

Ryzen 3 1300X Processor (Intel): Intel I5-7600

Intel I5-7600 Memory: 8GB

8GB Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon HD 7850 or Equivalent

Radeon HD 7850 or Equivalent Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent

GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent DirectX: 11

11 Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

512 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard Drive Space: 30GB

Recommended (non-VR) / Minimum (VR) OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 3200G

Ryzen 3 3200G Processor (Intel): Intel I7-7700

Intel I7-7700 Memory: 16GB

16GB Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 480 or Equivalent

Radeon RX 480 or Equivalent Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 1060 or Equivalent

GeForce GTX 1060 or Equivalent DirectX: 11

11 Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

512 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard Drive Space: 30GB

Recommended (VR) OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 3200G

Ryzen 3 3200G Processor (Intel): Intel I7-7700

Intel I7-7700 Memory: 16GB

16GB Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 570 or Equivalent

Radeon RX 570 or Equivalent Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 1070 or Equivalent

GeForce GTX 1070 or Equivalent DirectX: 11

11 Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

512 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard Drive Space: 30GB

Star Wars: Squadrons will launch later this year on October 2nd with release across PlayStation 4, Xbox One and all three major PC storefronts (Origin, Epic Games Store and Steam) with cross-play supported across all platforms. The full gameplay reveal for Star Wars: Squadrons will be shown off during EA Play Live on June 18 at 4:00pm PT.