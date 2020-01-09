Panasonic Showcases World’s First UHD HDR VR Glasses at CES 2020

Panasonic introduced the world's first UltraHD VR glasses capable of displaying High Dynamic Range (HDR) content at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main goal was to retain a comfortable fit that can be compared to wearing normal glasses, according to Panasonic, unlike traditional VR headsets which are much bulkier. The Japanese company provided extensive details on the technologies applied to these VR glasses, in case you're curious.

For the new VR glasses, Panasonic has developed a high performance display device in cooperation with Kopin Corporation, which is a leading manufacturer of display devices for VR glasses. In addition, Panasonic’s audio and visual technologies have been incorporated into this new device, including signal processing technologies cultivated through the development of video equipment such as TVs and Blu-ray Disc players, acoustic technologies of Technics audio products, and optical technologies used in LUMIX digital cameras. These technologies enabled Panasonic to achieve compact and lightweight VR glasses offering high-quality images and optimal sound that deliver realistic sensations drawing the user into the images projected before their eyes, while in the comfort of wearing eyeglasses.

Main features of the developed product

(1) UHD high-quality images device capable of displaying HDR images

• Equipped with a micro OLED panel co-developed by Kopin Corporation and Panasonic

• Achieved natural and smooth images without "Screen door effect", which is a visual artifact of displays, where the fine lines separating pixels become visible in the displayed image

(2) High-quality sound capable of the reproduction over a wide range of frequencies from ultra-low to high

• The adoption of Technics’ original dynamic driver using magnetic fluid allows the accurate stroke of the diaphragm and achieves ultra low distortion reproduction.

(3) Compact and lightweight body enabling the device to be worn in comfort without the need for a headband

• The adoption of an optical module newly developed by Kopin Corporation, 3M Company, and Panasonic allows the display of natural and distortion-free images in super single focus. A compact and lightweight design achieved an eyeglass-like shape.