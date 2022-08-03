Menu
Company

OxygenOS 13 Goes Official with More DNA from ColorOS

Furqan Shahid
Aug 3, 2022
OxygenOS 13 Goes Official with More DNA from ColorOS

We all know the fact that Android 13 is just around the corner for the Pixel phones, and it will not be long before Samsung launches the One UI 5.0 beta program, as well. Now it seems like OnePlus is joining the party as the company has officially announced OxygenOS 13, which is, of course, based on Android 13, and we have some concerns, to be honest.

OxygenOS 13 Will be Coming to Supported OnePlus Phones Starting This Year

During today's launch event of the OnePlus 10T, the company showed off OxygenOS 13, as well. They showed a number of enhancements that come to the new OS including Spotify and Bitmoji integration. You also get some tweaks to the Zen Mode, and more. OnePlus has also pushed Nearby Share and Fast Pair as the main highlights of OxygenOS 13.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
OnePlus 10T goes official w/ Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 150W Charging, and Attractive Price

Other features that OxygenOS 13 will be bringing to the table include but are not limited to.

  • AI System Booster
  • Smart Launcher – Faster folders, ability to open apps from the folder icon, add widgets from app icons
  • Sidebar Toolbox – Sidebar with quick access to select apps
  • Hyperboost Gaming Engine upgrades
  • Spatial Audio support
  • Private Safe 2.0

However, the biggest change is coming down to the design. During the OnePlus 10T launch event, the company spent around 30 minutes talking about OxygenOS 13 and focusing a lot on the new design of the update. The main thing that caught our attention was the new "aquamorphic" design language that the company says is meant to invoke ideas from water. There are also new blue and orange accents that you can find throughout the entire UI.

However, the one thing that might disappoint everyone is that OxygenOS 13, at its core, is just ColorOS 13. This is not a good thing for many OxygenOS users because OnePlus in the past has promised that both OS will only share a unified codebase but will not have the same visuals.

Going beyond the design, OnePlus has also talked about a bunch of ways to describe the update, and well, this is what they say.

  • Intentional Adaption: OxygenOS 13 features soft and rounded edges across its design for a more comfortable viewing experience. Every detail in OxygenOS 13’s design has been created with purpose, making each element both useful and appealing to fit your needs.
  • Calm Vitality: Form and function co-exist in OxygenOS 13, as it adds to the user experience by anticipating every need and making widgets more accessible through one long press.
  • Intelligent Design: The colors of OxygenOS 13’s design will intelligently transition to match the time of day you are using your device – meaning the operating system will be brighter in the morning and take on a darker, calmer aesthetic after sunset.

OxygenOS 13 will first roll out to OnePlus 10 Pro, but at the time of writing, there is no timeline for the update.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order