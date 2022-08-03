Menu
OnePlus 10T goes official w/ Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 150W Charging, and Attractive Price

Furqan Shahid
Aug 3, 2022

The OnePlus 10T is finally official around the world and this mid-cycle upgrade is bringing a number of hardware changes and some upgrades, as well.

The OnePlus 10T measures at 6.7-inches and includes a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display that has a center hole-punch camera and an optical fingerprint scanner for unlocking your phone. The latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is powering the device and it is paired with 8, 12, and 16 gigs of RAM along with 128/256 gigs of UFS 3.1 storage.

The OnePlus 10T is an Incremental but a Worthy Upgrade Over the Predecessor

Fans of Alert Slider will be sad as the OnePlus 10T becomes the first flagship to get rid of the slider, and that is because the removal has allowed the company to add a larger battery with faster charging methods on this device.

Because of the voltage difference in the U.S. and the rest of the world, the OnePlus 10T's 4,800 mAh battery will be topped up at 125W speeds in North America, and everywhere else, it will be 150W, and yes, you do get a charger in the box. While it might seem like a major drawback, it only makes a difference of a minute.

On the back, the OnePlus 10T has a familiar camera layout with a triple camera setup that starts with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. The punch-hole selfie camera is a 16-megapixel shooter.

OnePlus has also confirmed OxygenOS 13 coming to the OnePlus 10T later this year. However, at the moment, the phone ships with OxygenOS 12.1 atop android 12.

The OnePlus 10T will be going on sale on September 29th, next month in the United States. You are expected to pay $649 for an 8/128GB configuration. The top tier 16/256GB config will run you $749. The phone is available in Moonstone Black and Jade Green, and the preorders will go live from September 1st.

