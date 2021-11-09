OWC Unleashes Accelsior 8M2: World’s Fastest PCIe Gen 4 SSD AIC With Up To 26,000 MB/s Speeds & 64 TB Capacities
OWC has just announced their fastest PCIe Gen 4 SSD AIC to date, the Accelsior 8M2 which is compatible with PCs and Mac Pro platforms.
The OWC Accelsior 8M2 is technically a PCIe SSD expansion card that you can slot within a PCIe x16 slot. It is compatible with both PCIe Gen 3 and PCIe Gen 4 slots and provides up to 12,000 MB per second read speeds on the Gen 3 protocol while the Gen 4 protocol more than doubles the transfer speeds to 26,000 MB/s. The expansion card can hold up to 8 Gen 3 / Gen 4 SSDs and will be coming in several variants.
The base 2 TB variant of the OWC Accelsior 8M2 SSD features 8 240 GB NVMe M.2 SSDs and starts at $1299 US. The 4 TB variant costs $1699 US, 8 TB variant costs $2479 US, 16 TB variant costs $4299 US, 32 TB variant costs a whopping $7999 US while the 64 TB variant which features eight 8 TB NVMe M.2 SSDs costs a jaw-dropping $12,999 US. If you want to configure the OWC Acclesior 8M2 yourself, then you can also purchase the standalone expansion card that doesn't feature any SSDs by itself for $799.99 US. It can support either 8 Gen 3 or Gen 4 SSDs.
The OWC Accelsior 8M2 offers total performance gains in so many diverse ways that it lets you create without limits:
- Edit and playback 16 streams of 8K ProRes444 without a glitch
- Keep page scenery and textures looking sharp and flowing uninterruptedly in virtual reality environments
- Experiment with larger formats and be closer to final work
- Ensure augmented reality visualizations look life-like
- Edit and store massive photo images and graphics files
- Experience faster previews, renders, and processing in VFX programs
- Effortlessly store and work with multiple production libraries and applications
- Run more iterations in DevOps in less time
- Quickly offload essential data to cloud archives for more advanced IoT management
OWC Accelsior 8M2 Highlights:
- Revolutionary: The fastest drive available for 2019 Mac Pro, Windows, or Linux computers
- Mind-blowing Performance: Up to 26,000MB/s real-world speed
- Massive Space: Up to eight SSDs for jaw-dropping 64TB storage capacity
- Easy RAID: Create, monitor, and manage RAID arrays with SoftRAID
- Advanced RAID Capabilities: Supports multiple RAID levels and RAID sets for maximum flexibility
- Quietly Cool: A highly efficient and quiet heat-dissipating design for consistent peak performance
- Pre-tested and Certified: Full burn-in for assured performance and reliability
- Plug and Play: No drivers are needed
- Worry-free: Up to 5 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime support for solutions 2TB and larger
As storage performance innovators, we know that bottlenecks cramp your style. The Accelsior 8M2 was purposely created to be the fastest drive you can use in any workflow. With eight onboard NVMe SSDs and speeds up to 12,000MB/s, video editors have the real-world speed for sustaining the most demanding VFX, color, and high-end video editing including seamless playback of:
- 16 streams of 8K ProRes444 in Final Cut Pro X
- 8 streams of 12K ProRes444 in Final Cut Pro X
- 9 streams of 4K 16bit EXR in DaVinci Resolve
As for the design itself, the expansion card measures 127x325x22mm and comes in a single-slot, full-length form factor with an active cooling solution. The whole solution features an aluminum shroud on top of it and has exhaust vents on the front. Since we are taking Gen 4 SSDs here, the AIC will require external power too and has a 6-pin power connector on the side. You can find the product links on this page.
