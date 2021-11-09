OWC Unleashes Accelsior 8M2: World’s Fastest PCIe Gen 4 SSD AIC With Up To 26,000 MB/s Speeds & 64 TB Capacities

OWC has just announced their fastest PCIe Gen 4 SSD AIC to date, the Accelsior 8M2 which is compatible with PCs and Mac Pro platforms.

OWC Accelsior 8M2 Unleashed: World's Fastest PCIe Gen 4 SSD AIC With Speeds of Up To 26,000 MB/s & 64 TB Capacities

The OWC Accelsior 8M2 is technically a PCIe SSD expansion card that you can slot within a PCIe x16 slot. It is compatible with both PCIe Gen 3 and PCIe Gen 4 slots and provides up to 12,000 MB per second read speeds on the Gen 3 protocol while the Gen 4 protocol more than doubles the transfer speeds to 26,000 MB/s. The expansion card can hold up to 8 Gen 3 / Gen 4 SSDs and will be coming in several variants.

The base 2 TB variant of the OWC Accelsior 8M2 SSD features 8 240 GB NVMe M.2 SSDs and starts at $1299 US. The 4 TB variant costs $1699 US, 8 TB variant costs $2479 US, 16 TB variant costs $4299 US, 32 TB variant costs a whopping $7999 US while the 64 TB variant which features eight 8 TB NVMe M.2 SSDs costs a jaw-dropping $12,999 US. If you want to configure the OWC Acclesior 8M2 yourself, then you can also purchase the standalone expansion card that doesn't feature any SSDs by itself for $799.99 US. It can support either 8 Gen 3 or Gen 4 SSDs.

The OWC Accelsior 8M2 offers total performance gains in so many diverse ways that it lets you create without limits: