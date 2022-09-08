Menu
Overwatch 2 Teleporting Fox-Themed Hero Kiriko Confirmed via a Cinematic Trailer Leak

Nathan Birch
Sep 8, 2022
Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 launches in less than a month, and we already know about some of the new characters that will be added to the game, including Sojourn and the Junker Queen, but now another has been confirmed (albeit unofficially) via a leaked trailer. The trailer for the new hero Kiriko is unfinished, and thus missing full textures in some parts, but it’s undoubtedly the real deal. It’s also in Spanish, so some specifics about what is being said elude me, but it’s pretty easy to follow what’s happening, despite the language barrier. You can check out the trailer for yourself (while it lasts), below.

There’s a good chance the trailer will be entirely scrubbed from the Internet soon, so here’s a quick synopsis. We see Kiriko, who wears fox-themed traditional Japanese clothing, interacting with a lighthearted way with what seems to be a young neighbor and her own mother, until some Hashimoto Clan gangsters show up. At that point, Kiriko starts kicking some butt with a sword and kunai. At one point the young neighbor’s grandpa is shot, and Kiriko is able to revive him from death. We then see her deploy teleportation abilities to chase the gangsters away.

What we don’t see is her transforming into a fox, which is heavily rumored to be part of her arsenal, but perhaps Blizzard is holding that back.

As we reported earlier, buying the premium version of Overwatch 2’s battle passes will unlock new characters immediately, but you will also be able to grind for them on the free track.

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Overwatch 2 launches as a free-to-play title on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch on October 4. What do you think? Eager to try out Kiriko? I feel like she has a good shot at being the new favorite support hero.

