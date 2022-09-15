Menu
Company

Overwatch 2 Battle Pass Details Go Live: Get Access to New Heroes and New Skins for $10 USD

Ule Lopez
Sep 15, 2022, 09:20 AM EDT
Overwatch 2

Well, it seems like we finally saw the full deck for Activision Blizzard's intended model for F2P. Starting with the release of Overwatch 2 on October 4, the game will enter a new era in which seasonal content is delivered through a Battle Pass that will have free and premium tiers. Activision Blizzard also made a new trailer showing off the Battle Pass for Season 1, which you can see below:

Related StoryNathan Birch
Overwatch 2 Teleporting Fox-Themed Hero Kiriko Confirmed via a Cinematic Trailer Leak

The thing you can say about the Battle Pass model that Overwatch 2 takes is that it definitely isn't loot boxes. The Battle Pass has multiple benefits for its users for both of its tiers. The Free tier gives players access to the following content:

  • Newest support hero, Kiriko (Level 55)
  • 2 Legendary Skins
  • 2 Weapon Charms
  • 2 Souvenirs
  • 1 Highlight Intro
  • 15 additional items (list types, emotes, etc)

The Premium Tier is for players who want to have more content alongside emotes and skins. The Overwatch 2 premium battle pass features over 80 tiers to unlock and instantly gives you access to any new heroes. It will also give you access to a 15% XP battle pass boost, a mythic skin, epic skin, legendary skins, new Play of the Game intros, and much more. Here's what you can get for 1,000 Overwatch Coins (or $10 USD):

  • Immediate access to Kiriko
  • 15% XP Battle Pass Boost
  • 1 Mythic Skin
  • 5 Legendary Skins
  • 2 Epic Skins
  • 3 Play of the Game Intros
  • 4 Weapon Charms
  • 3 Emotes
  • 3 Souvenirs
  • 6 Poses

It also should be noted that as Seasons progresses, players will see updates to the Overwatch 2 shop, which will feature a new "Just For You" section tailored with items related to the heroes you most frequently play as. The shop is also where you can purchase the Premium Battle Pass.  It's also worth noting that new heroes like Kiriko will not appear in Competitive modes at the start of a season.

According to Blizzard, there is a purpose behind excluding new heroes from competitive play at the start of a Season in Overwatch 2. Firstly, it gives their team time to monitor the hero and make necessary adjustments. Secondly, it gives free track players the chance to unlock and learn the new hero before they have to face off against them.

New Heroes will be introduced to the game every alternate Season. Seasons 1 and 2 will have a new hero. After that, new heroes will be released with Seasons 4, 6, and so on.

Related StoryUle Lopez
Overwatch 2 Heroes May be Locked on Release; Battle Pass will Automatically Unlock Them

It's also worth noting that players who miss out on their chance to unlock heroes during certain seasons will still be able to do so through weekly challenges. Either that or you can directly buy them with Overwatch coins. It also should be worth noting that the Overwatch coins can be earned through those weekly challenges. However, the game will seemingly not provide any coin rewards in the Premium version of the Battle Pass itself. Overwatch 2 will be available on October 4, 2022.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order