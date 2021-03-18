Outriders Shows Off Its Huge World, Classes, Expeditions, and More in a New 101 Trailer

Square Enix and People Can Fly’s upcoming online RPG-shooter Outriders was quickly pegged by many as a mere Destiny-clone, but the fact is, it offers a lot to differentiate itself from Bungie’s series. Thankfully, the newly-released Outriders overview trailer does a good job of explaining its appeal, showing off the game’s impressively large, varied world, freaky enemies, unique classes, deep loot system, surprising focus on story and characters, and more. Check out the full Outriders 101 trailer, below.

While we’re at it, Square Enix has also released a new Outriders cinematic trailer, showing off some of the strangest and most impressive you can expect to see in the game.

As someone who finds the world and aesthetic of Destiny pretty boring, I’m actually surprisingly interested in Outriders. Haven’t been keeping up with the game? Here’s a quick official description:

Set in an all-new, dark sci-fi world, Outriders is a true genre hybrid that combines the depth and story of an RPG and the intensity of third-person shooter combat with awe-inspiring powers. Deep character progression and itemization allow for a wide variety of creative class builds, and evolve People Can Fly’s trademark over-the-top, skill-based gameplay to create a brutal RPG-shooter experience. Four Unique Classes - Create and customise your own Outriders and choose from one of four unique classes to annihilate your enemy – each with its own devastating array of abilities.

- Create and customise your own Outriders and choose from one of four unique classes to annihilate your enemy – each with its own devastating array of abilities. A Dark and Desperate Journey - Discover the hostile planet of Enoch as you embark on a journey to the source of a mysterious signal.

- Discover the hostile planet of Enoch as you embark on a journey to the source of a mysterious signal. Intense Shooter, Deep RPG - A true genre-hybrid, Outriders combines brutal and bloody combat with deep role playing systems – including sprawling skill trees and endless gear modifications.

Outriders launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia on April 1. The game will be available via Xbox Game Pass from Day One.