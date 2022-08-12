Outcast 2 Looks Like an Impressive Sci-Fi Take on Just Cause in its First Gameplay Trailer

The original Outcast isn’t exactly a household name, but it was an important milestone in the history of gaming as one of the first true open-world 3D adventures (predating the likes of GTA III by years). Now, over two decades over, the series’ original creators are bringing us a sequel in Outcast 2 - A New Beginning. While we’ve seen some bits and pieces of Outcast 2’s world previously, during the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase, we got a full look at the game in action, and it seems like the devs are taking inspiration from the Just Cause series. In Outcast 2 players will have access to a jetpack and wingsuit for getting around, although the world you’ll be gliding around is very much of the sci-fi variety. Check out the latest Outcast 2 trailer, below.

Looking not bad for a game that was first announced 20-plus years ago! Need to know more? Here’s the official description for Outcast 2…

“20 years after the award-winning action adventure hit, Outcast, pioneered the genre of non-linear open-world games, the long-awaited sequel sees Cutter Slade return to the spectacular alien world of Adelpha. Resurrected by the almighty Yods, he has returned to find the Talans enslaved, the world stripped of its natural resources, and his own past intertwining with the invading robot forces. It's up to him to go on a mission and save the planet again.

The original team behind Outcast 1 has reunited to create this fascinating world, full of dangerous creatures and home to the Talan people – an ancient culture whose fate has become inextricably linked with earth since the events of the first game. You play as Cutter Slade, ex-Navy SEAL, sporting the same dry wit he had back in the 90s – however, the world around him has changed and eventually, so will he. To save Adelpha, you will…”

Use your jetpack to jump, air-dash, glide, and quickly traverse the fantastic in-game open world

Combine dozens of modules to create your own personal weapon for taking down the robot invaders

Have total control to approach the story at your own pace in this non-linear world

Explore the world without boundaries, discover hidden temples and dangerous wildlife

Get familiar with the Talan culture while helping them free their villages and gain access to ancient Talan powers that use forces of nature to destroy your enemies

Experience a beautiful, hand-crafted world accompanied by an epic soundtrack by Outcast's original composer, Lennie Moore

Outcast 2 – A New Beginning is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. A launch window has yet to be set.