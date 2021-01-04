Original Xbox Emulator Xemu Version 0.5 Improvements Showcased in New Trailer

The original Xbox emulator Xemu has been updated to version 0.5, bringing new improvements for audio and graphics emulation.

All the improvements introduced by the new version of the emulator are showcased by a brand new trailer that can be watched below. Among the improvements included in version 0.5 are fixes to enable better BIOS compatibility, usability improvements, and more.

xemu v0.5 has been released! This marks another major milestone in the project. In addition to a host of graphics improvements, fixes to enable broader BIOS compatibility, and general usability improvements: preliminary audio support has been added!

Xemu is an open-source, cross-platform original Xbox emulator. More information on its features and compatible games can be found on its official website.