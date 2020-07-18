Origem® HS-3 Bluetooth 5.0 HDR Headphones Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer – Get Them Now
A good pair of headphones is nothing short of a blessing. Whether you are traveling or working out or just simply trying to ignore someone, a good set of headphones is your best pal. Well, sometimes (read every time) a good pair is very heavy on the pocket. Wccftech is solving this problem and is offering an amazing discount on the Origem® HS-3 Bluetooth 5.0 HDR Headphones. The offer will expire in a few days, so get your hands on it now!
Origem® HS-3 Bluetooth 5.0 HDR Headphones features
This amazing device offers optimized frequency levels that enhance your sound experience manifold. It comes with a voice recognition system and answers your commands easily. You can control your music or even answer calls without fumbling for any buttons or looking for your phone. It has great battery life and comes with quick charging. It is comfortable on the ears and won’t fall off while you workout. Here are highlights of what the Origem® HS-3 Bluetooth 5.0 HDR Headphones has in store for you:
- Like a perfect combination of subwoofer, mid-range, & high-frequency speaker
- Activate your smart assistant with simple words
- Your personalized earbuds that fit perfectly
- Quick charge for up to 6 hours battery life
- IPX5 waterproof earbuds for intense exercise or bad weather
Specs
- Color: gunmetal
- Materials: nitinol (nickel, titanium)
- Dimensions: 2.2"H x 7.1"L x 5"W
- Frequency: 20-20kHz
- Bluetooth Version: 5.0
- Profiles: A2DP, HF, HSP, AVRCP
- Supported codec: APTX, AAC, SBC
- Transmission power: class II I(-6dBm~+4dBm)
- Receiving sensitivity: -92dBm
- Operating frequency: 2.40GHz~2.48GHz
- Bluetooth distance: 10 meters
- Working time: approx 6 hours
- Charging port: micro USB
- Charging time: approx 30 minutes
- Manufacturer's 1-year warranty
Includes
- Origem® HS-3 Bluetooth 5.0 HDR Headphones (Gunmetal)
- 4x pair ear tips
- Cable management clip
- Carry case
- Micro USB charging cable
The offer will expire soon and you don’t want to miss an amazing opportunity to own a great pair of headphones at a great price.
Original Price Origem® HS-3 Bluetooth 5.0 HDR Headphones: $99
Wccftech Discount Price Origem® HS-3 Bluetooth 5.0 HDR Headphones: $39.99
