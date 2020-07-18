Origem® HS-3 Bluetooth 5.0 HDR Headphones Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer – Get Them Now

A good pair of headphones is nothing short of a blessing. Whether you are traveling or working out or just simply trying to ignore someone, a good set of headphones is your best pal. Well, sometimes (read every time) a good pair is very heavy on the pocket. Wccftech is solving this problem and is offering an amazing discount on the Origem® HS-3 Bluetooth 5.0 HDR Headphones. The offer will expire in a few days, so get your hands on it now!

Origem® HS-3 Bluetooth 5.0 HDR Headphones features

This amazing device offers optimized frequency levels that enhance your sound experience manifold. It comes with a voice recognition system and answers your commands easily. You can control your music or even answer calls without fumbling for any buttons or looking for your phone. It has great battery life and comes with quick charging. It is comfortable on the ears and won’t fall off while you workout. Here are highlights of what the Origem® HS-3 Bluetooth 5.0 HDR Headphones has in store for you:

Like a perfect combination of subwoofer, mid-range, & high-frequency speaker

Activate your smart assistant with simple words

Your personalized earbuds that fit perfectly

Quick charge for up to 6 hours battery life

IPX5 waterproof earbuds for intense exercise or bad weather

Specs

Color: gunmetal

Materials: nitinol (nickel, titanium)

Dimensions: 2.2"H x 7.1"L x 5"W

Frequency: 20-20kHz

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Profiles: A2DP, HF, HSP, AVRCP

Supported codec: APTX, AAC, SBC

Transmission power: class II I(-6dBm~+4dBm)

Receiving sensitivity: -92dBm

Operating frequency: 2.40GHz~2.48GHz

Bluetooth distance: 10 meters

Working time: approx 6 hours

Charging port: micro USB

Charging time: approx 30 minutes

Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Includes

Origem® HS-3 Bluetooth 5.0 HDR Headphones (Gunmetal)

4x pair ear tips

Cable management clip

Carry case

Micro USB charging cable

The offer will expire soon and you don’t want to miss an amazing opportunity to own a great pair of headphones at a great price.

Original Price Origem® HS-3 Bluetooth 5.0 HDR Headphones: $99

Wccftech Discount Price Origem® HS-3 Bluetooth 5.0 HDR Headphones: $39.99