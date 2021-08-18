OPUS: Echo of Starsong Launches on Steam on September 1

A puzzle-adventure videogame called OPUS: Echo of Starsong will launch on PC through Steam on September 1. A demo for the game is currently available, all you have to do is head over to the game's Steam page.

In OPUS, you'll find a mixture of puzzle and adventure gameplay in a narrative-driven adventure set in space. The asteroids can emit a sound known as "Starsongs" and have become the center of conflict for the immense power they hold. Determined to claim asteroids of his own, a young man ventures out with a girl who can imitate Starsongs, lending her voice to unravel an ancient myth deep in the heart of space.

Throughout their journey, the crew will encounter people of all sorts. From Starsong intel brokers to asteroid excavation enforcement officers. Some may act as an obstacle, while others will prove themselves to be allies.

You'll also learn about the story of the main characters and use their unique abilities. The male protagonist, Jun, can explore asteroids to locate the Starsong's source, which resides in magnificent temples deep within the asteroids, hiding their ancient secrets. The female protagonist, Eda, can hear the thunderous sound of Starsongs in space and navigate their spaceship towards the asteroid it came from.

Echo of Starsong is a narrative-driven game. Although light puzzles and resource management are involved throughout the story, the gameplay is kept simple to provide an accessible experience. So, you'll be able to enjoy the story at your own pace.

Gameplay moves between visual novel-style storytelling, puzzle-solving, galaxy charting, space navigating, and third-person exploration, as Eda and Lee chart a course to the heart of the galaxy. This game seems like it'll be a great adventure for players who like to take their own pace in games. If you want to try out the demo of the game, check the Steam page right here.