Microsoft Shows ‘Optimized for Xbox Series X’ Badge; All Games Shown During Today’s Inside Xbox Will be XSX Optimized

Microsoft has shown off the badge that games optimized for the upcoming Xbox Series X will be using.

Taking to Twitter just now, the official Xbox Twitter account shared the new badge for Series X optimized titles, which shares its design with the new Xbox logo that was revealed last month following a trademark application. You can see the badge at the top of this post.

In addition, Microsoft confirmed that all games that will be shown off during today’s special Inside Xbox broadcast will be optimized for the next-gen console. “Every game you’ll see on InsideXbox tomorrow will be Xbox Series X Optimized”, the tweet reads. “Spoilers, you’re going to see this badge a lot.”

During today’s Inside Xbox episode, Microsoft and various publishers will be showing off third-party gameplay for upcoming titles running on the next-gen console. As confirmed by Ubisoft, the recently announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will also be shown off.

“For the Xbox 20/20 May update, we will focus on giving you a first look at next-gen gameplay, trailers and sneak peeks from a wide variety of publishing partners and independent developers across the globe and industry, including Ubisoft’s recently announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and hear from game creators about what they’re doing with their games on Xbox Series X”, Microsoft wrote earlier.

Today’s Inside Xbox episode will kick off at 8 a.m. PDT on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, and Mixer.

Microsoft has confirmed that it will be organizing a special broadcast dedicated to first-party titles from Xbox Game Studios this July.

In July, we will dedicate time to focus on the incredible games coming from Xbox Game Studios. A number of our studio teams are looking forward to sharing first looks at new gameplay, insights from development teams being optimized for Xbox Series X, and brand-new game announcements. We cannot wait to share this initial look at what some of those teams are working on.

Stay tuned for more information about the upcoming Series X titles later today.