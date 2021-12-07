OPPO Showcases a Fancy Retractable Camera System Ahead of INNODAY 2021

OPPO will be hosting its annual INNO DAY event in China week. The company will be showcasing some state-of-the-art smartphone hardware,e and concept products, and other achievements/milestones the company is proud of. However, that does not mean that we will not be getting any teases as the company has teased a self-developed retractable camera system that could end up debuting on the upcoming OPPO flagship.

OPPO's global Twitter account shared a teaser video of an in-house retractable camera system. This video gives us a peek at this coming camera technology. The video also shows an unspecified OPPO smartphone that features a retractable camera structure that physically lets the lens move in and out of the camera.

You can check out the teaser below.

Most pop-ups are annoying... But not our self-developed retractable camera! 😉 Explore more in INNO WORLD on 14/12.#OPPOINNODAY2021 pic.twitter.com/33hgJSw8If — OPPO (@oppo) December 7, 2021

The video also implies that OPPO fits the retractable camera without staving off the water resistance. In addition to that, the phone also seems to have a fall detection mechanism that should protect the camera module from accidental drops when it is in active use.

Last but not least, the video also reveals the camera in question. It turns out that OPPO is using a 1/1.58-inch sensor, a 50mm equivalent focal length, along with an f/2.4 aperture. The company did not share any other technical details of its retractable camera. The camera system might allow the company to offer actual optical zoom from the primary camera without using a secondary telephoto sensor at all.

For those interested, we are expecting the details to start coming out at OPPO's INNO DAY 2021 event, which is taking place on 14th December 2021.

What do you think about OPPO's new design? Do you think it can sell in the market, or will it just fail? Let us know in the comments below.