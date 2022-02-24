OPPO Find X5 Pro Goes Official and Takes on the Galaxy S22 Ultra

OPPO has been hard at work when it comes to capturing the market with their smartphones and while the company released the impressive Find X3 last year, they are back with the successor and decided to break new ground with the OPPO Find X5 Pro. The newest flagship was launched earlier today and brings a whole host of new changes, and honestly, it is an impressive phone and definitely something that can stand its ground against the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro is an Impressive Flagship from OPPO with Solid Hardware and Design

The OPPO Find X5 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate, there are also tweaks to dynamic scaling and on top of that, the screen boasts an impressive 1300 nits brightness. The phone is also powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and is available only in a single memory configuration of 12/256GB.

The phone also brings global 5G connectivity but sadly, will not be available in North America. Under the hood, you get a 5,000 mAh battery that will charge at 80W with a wire and 50W if you want to go wireless and yes, the OPPO Find X5 Pro does ship with a charger as well. The charger does work over USB PD, so you can use it for other smartphones and even notebooks.

When you are looking at the design, it remains unchained for the most part. The housing at the back seamlessly merges into the frame and while the effect is cool, it does leave a massive camera bump. You are even getting a ceramic back this time around and the OPPO Find X5 Pro does of course come with IP68 dust and water resistance.

The biggest selling point here is the camera system that goes in the OPPO Find X5 Pro. The phone features dual 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 cameras, one of them for the main lens while the other for the wide camera with 5-axis OIS. You are also getting a 13-megapixel zoom lens with 5x hybrid zoom. Additionally, the phone also has a custom MariSilicon X NPU that should deliver accurate skin tones, boost lighting in low-light shots, and generally give a better difference when taking photos regardless of the lighting situation.

Another noteworthy addition to the camera is that it is now integrated with Hasselblad. OPPO has stated that they have worked with the camera giant to deliver better and natural color calibration.

On the software front, the OPPO Find X5 Pro comes with ColorOS 12 based Android 12 out of the box and you will get 3 guaranteed Android updates. The phone is available to preorder today, and the sales will go live on 14th March.