Opera has just announced that its famous web browser is gaining support for M1 Apple Silicon Macs. You can download the update for free, as ever.

Download the Latest Opera Web Browser with M1 Mac Support and x2 Performance Gain

The famous Opera web browser has been around for quite some time, but today is the day it is taking a huge leap on the Mac with added support for Apple Silicon and the latest M1 chip.

According to Opera, the browser is now twice as fast compared to the previous ‘Intel’ version which makes web browsing way quicker than before.

Hey there speedsters, When you buy a shiny new Mac, one of your key priorities is speed: you want it to load and run apps as smoothly as it can, and you want to be impressed by how seamless the experience is. While marvelling at your crisper than ever display, you also want to browse the web with freshness and speed inspired by your brand spanking new Mac. Apple wants you to be happy, and so does Opera, which is why we’ve made your browsing on Macs with M1 even faster.

If you are interested in Opera and want to take it for a spin on your M1 Mac mini, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, and you should, then head over to the link below. It is absolutely free, and who knows, you might settle on the browser in the long run.

Download Opera Web Browser for M1 Mac [Direct Link]