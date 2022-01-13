OnLogic reveals the Karbon 800 Series rugged computers with Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs

OnLogic disclosed details about their newest rugged computer line, the Karbon 800 series, allowing Intel Alder Lake CPU power in a heavy-duty design.

The Karbon 800 by OnLogic is a uniquely designed computer suited for AI, automation, and advanced manufacturing in an unbelievably durable aesthetic & powered by Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs

All four of the newest Karbon 800 models offer Intel Alder Lake Core i9 CPUs in a low profile and rugged chassis, perfect for any environment. OnLogic's unique ModBay expansion, which is only available on certain models, allows for application-specific customizability for an extensive range of varying connectivity as well as storage architecture choices.

Alder Lake is Intel's most scalable client architecture to date, letting you choose the ideal processing platform that can scale with you. Alder Lake's unique hybrid-core architecture adapts to your needs by directing the right thread to the right core.

Features of the Karbon 800 models

Hybrid-core Design

Intel Thread Director: Intelligence built directly into the cores

PCIe Gen 4 compatible

Full support for ECC memory

Wi-Fi 6E compatible - The biggest advancement in Wi-Fi in 20 years

Up to i9 processing with 16 cores and 24 threads

Karbon 801 OnLogic's Karbon 801 offers a 16-core Intel 12th Gen Core i9 processor, as high as 64 GB of DDR4 3200 ECC or non-ECC memory options, and availability for NVMe storage capability. For wireless connectivity, the Karbon 801 offers 4G Cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth options for consumers. Karbon 802 The changes between the Karbon 802 and the 801 models are the addition of OnLogic's ModBay expansion technology that opens the door to several additional connectivity and features, along with additional dual 2.5" SSDs to allow for projects that require high levels of storage. Just like the Karbon 801, the K802 offers up to the 16-core Intel 12th Gen Core i9 CPU, as high as 64 GB of DDR4-3200 ECC or non-ECC memory modules, optional hot-swappable dual 2.5" SSDs, and similar wireless connectivity.

Karbon 803

Lastly, the Karbon 804 by Onlogic packs the same punch as its lesser sized models and includes a single dual-slot PCIe Gen 4 x 16 or 2x single-slot PCIe 4 x 8. Again, as with all other OnLogic's Karbon 800 series models, it offers the same scalability and power as the rest.