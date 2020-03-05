OnePlus’s New Ideas Campaign Will Let Users Recommend an Upcoming OxygenOS Feature

Of all the companies that value and implement user feedback, OnePlus is arguably one of the best. Over the years, OnePlus has nurtured a vibrant community that consists of developers and end-users alike. In fact, several OxygenOS features have originated as user-driven ideas that gradually made their way into the software. Now, OnePlus is seeking your help again with its Ideas program. Here's how it's going to work, according to a forum post.

[How to join] Log in to your OnePlus Community account. Submit your idea following the provided tips. It is important to keep your idea clear and neat because you will also have to convince your peers that your idea is worth voting for. Leave your comments on other ideas, and like your favorite ones.

The Ideas campaign runs from March 5 through April 30. Every two weeks, the top 5 most-liked software ideas will be reviewed and considered by the OnePlus OxygenOS team. After four rounds, the creators of any "Adopted Ideas" will receive a VIP ticket with one-night round trip accommodations to an upcoming OnePlus event. Runner ups will receive a pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earbuds and 1,000 community credit.

Unlock Bootloader, Install TWRP and Root OnePlus 7 Using Magisk [Tutorial]

Every idea that you submit will net you 20 community credits per day. Furthermore, all ideas have to be submitted in English and have to adhere to OnePlus' Terms and Conditions. Only software-related ideas will be entertained for now, but the company says that it'll open up a platform for hardware ideas soon. Duplicate ideas and irrelevant material will be disregarded right away.

If you think you have some good ideas that might work, head over to the official Ideas page. You can submit as many ideas as you wish between the time period mentioned above. Who knows, your idea might make it to the next OxygenOS build?