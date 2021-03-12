OnePlus Watch Finally Confirmed by Company, Will Release Alongside OnePlus 9

OnePlus has grown a lot since it first started, and the growth was exponential, to say the least. After all, I cannot name any other company that grew with such speed. It now happens to be one of the most sought-after companies, and the devices are great, too. OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus 9 series on 23rd March, later this month. While all eyes are on the smartphones, the company has just gone ahead and formally announced the OnePlus Watch and OnePlus' first smartwatch, which will be releasing on the same date as the rest of the smartphones.

OnePlus Finally Announces OnePlus Watch and Spares No Information

Now, the OnePlus Watch finally got its official announcement in typical OnePlus fashion. The company revealed the watch on their Twitter account and shared a teaser clip that shows a few messages from OnePlus users asking about the watch, along with a few silhouettes here and there, and that is about it. You can check the teaser out below.

Racing Master is the Latest Game from Codemasters Headed to iOS and Android

You asked for it. You're getting it. — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 12, 2021

Not much is known about the OnePlus Watch aside from the fact that this is the first proper smartwatch from the company. In addition to that, we are not sure if it is going to run Wear OS or some modified version of OxygenOS. However, considering the leaks and rumors, we are more than likely to hear more about the OnePlus Watch in the coming days.

The OnePlus 9 series of smartphones shapes up to be exceptionally well made in terms of cameras and other specs. So, it is safe to say that the OnePlus Watch will be nothing short of impressive. We will keep you posted as there is more information coming our way.