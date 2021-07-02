In a move that would have surprised few people, OnePlus has just announced that its custom Android skin, OxygenOS will be merging with OPPO’s ColorOS. This decision arrives shortly after it was leaked that OnePlus was a sub-brand of OPPO. Potential customers who loved OnePlus smartphones, thanks to their focus on OxygenOS will be nervous about the future of the skin, but according to the details, there is little to worry about.

OnePlus Says Its Globally Sold Smartphones Will Continue to Run OxygenOS and Has Also Committed to Bringing More Software Updates

In a forum post, OxygenOS Product Lead Gary C. announced that OxygenOS and ColorOS would be merging.

“After a lot of evaluation and discussion, we’ve come up with a solid plan to best leverage our shared resources with OPPO. In order to improve efficiency and standardize the software experience across our portfolio, we’re working on integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS. This is a change that you will likely not even notice since it’s happening behind the scenes. We now have a larger and even more capable team of developers, more advanced R&D resources, and a more streamlined development process all coming together to improve the OxygenOS experience.”

Fortunately, both OnePlus and OPPO will function separately and serve their targeted markets. This means that OxygenOS will continue to run on OnePlus devices sold globally, while the ones sold in China, along with OPPO handsets will run ColorOS. The company states that this merger will also allow it to guarantee better Android updates moving forward, thanks to both entities now sharing a common codebase.

“Most importantly, with this change, we are happy to announce an improved software maintenance schedule for the lifecycle of our open market smartphones: Flagship product line (including T / R): The OnePlus 8 series and newer devices will receive 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates. Nord / Nord CE: The first OnePlus Nord and newer Nord / Nord CE devices will receive 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates. Nord N series: Starting from N10 and N100, all N series devices will receive 1 major Android update and 3 years of security updates.”

Just as long as OnePlus continues to release smartphones running the company’s OxygenOS in global markets, we believe their customer base will remain happy but is that decision immune to changes in the near future? It looks like we will find out.

