OnePlus Nord 2 Leak Shows Off Press Renders and a Familiar Design

The original OnePlus Nord was a success for many people who wanted the OnePlus formula but did not want to pay big money for it. OnePlus decided to launch a couple of even more affordable devices, and now, the company is planning on bringing the first true successor to the original OnePlus Nord. At the moment, we can only call it the OnePlus Nord 2, as we do not have an official name for it.

The OnePlus Nord 2 got leaked earlier today through Steve Hemmerstoffer @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, they have posted CAD-based renders of the device, and yes, these are the real deal. The renders show the device from both the front and back, and the design is familiar. Something that we have seen in past OnePlus devices.

OnePlus Nord 2 Could Bring a 6.43-inch 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 1200, and a 50-megapixel Main Camera.

First, look at the renders, and you can tell how the OnePlus 9 series have inspired the design, and that is not a bad thing. The OnePlus Nord 2 brings a flat display with thin bezels and a hole-punch cutout in the top left corner. On the back, you are getting a triple-camera setup, and the side of the phone gets a power button and the alert slider exclusive to OnePlus phones, at least on Android. Sadly, there is no 3.5mm jack in sight. You can see the renders below.







Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to ship with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and offer a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The triple-camera setup on the back will have a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Other rumors suggest that the phone will also have a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and powering the device will be a 4,500 mAh battery with either 30-watt or 65-watt fast charging. For software, you are getting OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.