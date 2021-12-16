OnePlus Nord 2 CE Leaks in New Renders with an Updated Design

OnePlus seems to be currently working on the successor to the original OnePlus Nord CE and the OnePlus Nord 2 CE has already leaked once before, back then, we got information about the specifications that the device is going to pack, and now, we finally have some fresh renders that show an updated, high-end design.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Brings a Premium Design and Should Have an Affordable Price

91mobiles has managed to get their hands on some renders of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE. The renders show us a brand new design that falls in line with the OnePlus flagships that are available in the market. As you can see from the renders, the device will come with a rectangular camera module that's akin to the one you have seen on the OnePlus 9 series.

You can look at the renders below.









On the front, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE brings a flat display that has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and the chin itself is big enough. The renders also confirm that you are not getting the signature alert slider but the 3.5mm jack will be there. The renders also show the device in grey and olive green.

While the renders do not come with any specifications for the hardware. The previous leak suggested that the phone will bring a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, up to 12 gigs of RAM, and up to 256 gigs of storage.

For optics, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will bring a 16-megapixel front camera, a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Powering the device will be a 4,500 mAh battery.

We are still months away from the official announcement, so we are not sure if OnePlus is planning on sticking to the hardware configuration. But whatever the case might be, the device does makes up for a compelling option for anyone who is looking for a budget phone and wants to jump onto the OnePlus experience.