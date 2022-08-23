Menu
Company

OnePlus Issues a Statement Regarding OnePlus 10T Bending

Furqan Shahid
Aug 23, 2022
OnePlus Issues a Statement Regarding OnePlus 10T Bending

Not a day goes by when we do not see OnePlus in the headlines. The OnePlus 10T was released only recently and although the phone packed all the modern hardware that one could want, it, unfortunately, did not survive the bend test conducted by none other than JerryRigEverything. For those wondering, the same fate was suffered by the OnePlus 10 Pro that was bent in too.

Not deciding to sit this one out, OnePlus decided to comment on the situation regarding the OnePLus 10T.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Samsung is Sending Out Updates to Over 500 Million Old Phones

Once Known as the Flagship Killer, OnePlus is Slowly Killing Itself with Disappointing Durability of OnePlus 10T, and the OnePlus 10 Pro Before That

Here is what the company has to say.

“The OnePlus 10T meets or exceeds all of OnePlus’ extensive durability testing procedures, this includes a pressure test where the device is suspended while weight is applied to its center on both its front and back,” the company told Gadgets 360 in a statement.

“The OnePlus 10T has an enhanced structure engineering design and can bear over 45kg of external force in this test at OnePlus’ lab.”

The durability test done by Zack showed the plastic frame of the phone cleanly breaks under increasing pressure. The break occurred just below the camera island but above the batteries. The phone did manage to hold a bit longer than the OnePlus 10 Pro but it still broke in the same area as the Pro model.

The test clearly shows that the internal layout of the phone was not enough to resist this type of bending, and the "enhanced structure engineering design" was not enough to pass the bend test.

You can look at the bend test below.

I would still let you know that the OnePlus 10T is inherently a great device and the bend test that Zack has conducted can be considered a bit extreme when compared to real-world scenarios that you might face. After all, exerting around 45KGs of force by hand is not something that we are all going to do on a daily basis.

Are you using the OnePlus 10T? Let us know how your experience has been so far. 

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order