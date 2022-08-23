OnePlus Issues a Statement Regarding OnePlus 10T Bending

Not a day goes by when we do not see OnePlus in the headlines. The OnePlus 10T was released only recently and although the phone packed all the modern hardware that one could want, it, unfortunately, did not survive the bend test conducted by none other than JerryRigEverything. For those wondering, the same fate was suffered by the OnePlus 10 Pro that was bent in too.

Not deciding to sit this one out, OnePlus decided to comment on the situation regarding the OnePLus 10T.

Once Known as the Flagship Killer, OnePlus is Slowly Killing Itself with Disappointing Durability of OnePlus 10T, and the OnePlus 10 Pro Before That

Here is what the company has to say.

“The OnePlus 10T meets or exceeds all of OnePlus’ extensive durability testing procedures, this includes a pressure test where the device is suspended while weight is applied to its center on both its front and back,” the company told Gadgets 360 in a statement.