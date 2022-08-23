OnePlus Issues a Statement Regarding OnePlus 10T Bending

Not a day goes by when we do not see OnePlus in the headlines. The OnePlus 10T was released only recently and although the phone packed all the modern hardware that one could want, it, unfortunately, did not survive the bend test conducted by none other than JerryRigEverything. For those wondering, the same fate was suffered by the OnePlus 10 Pro that was bent in too.
Not deciding to sit this one out, OnePlus decided to comment on the situation regarding the OnePLus 10T.
Once Known as the Flagship Killer, OnePlus is Slowly Killing Itself with Disappointing Durability of OnePlus 10T, and the OnePlus 10 Pro Before That
Here is what the company has to say.
“The OnePlus 10T meets or exceeds all of OnePlus’ extensive durability testing procedures, this includes a pressure test where the device is suspended while weight is applied to its center on both its front and back,” the company told Gadgets 360 in a statement.
“The OnePlus 10T has an enhanced structure engineering design and can bear over 45kg of external force in this test at OnePlus’ lab.”
The durability test done by Zack showed the plastic frame of the phone cleanly breaks under increasing pressure. The break occurred just below the camera island but above the batteries. The phone did manage to hold a bit longer than the OnePlus 10 Pro but it still broke in the same area as the Pro model.
The test clearly shows that the internal layout of the phone was not enough to resist this type of bending, and the "enhanced structure engineering design" was not enough to pass the bend test.
You can look at the bend test below.
I would still let you know that the OnePlus 10T is inherently a great device and the bend test that Zack has conducted can be considered a bit extreme when compared to real-world scenarios that you might face. After all, exerting around 45KGs of force by hand is not something that we are all going to do on a daily basis.
Are you using the OnePlus 10T? Let us know how your experience has been so far.
