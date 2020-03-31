OnePlus is Now Rolling Out OxygenOS 10.3.2 for OnePlus 7/7Pro

Although the launch of OnePlus 8 is fast approaching, it does not mean that the company will forget the older devices. OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro are still among the most sought after devices available in the market, and for anyone who is looking for a good vanilla Android experience, these devices are definitely something that you should be investing in.

With that said, for those who are still using the OnePlus 7 or 7 Pro, the company has just started rolling out the new version of OxygenOS that brings out a handful of useful changes as well as the March 2020 security update.

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro Open Beta Goes Live, Brings Much Awaited Fixes

OxygenOS 10.3.2 Brings Slow-Motion Video Fixes, March 2020 Security Update and More Changes to OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

For those who are already using the OxygenOS Open Beta 11 on their OnePlus devices, there are not many changes, to begin with. Still, this one is stable and gives you a pretty good look at what the company has included. The changelog is rather simple and the update is only 270MB as far as the size is concerned, but still, for those interested, you can check out the changelog below.

System Optimized the RAM management Improved system stability and fixed known issues Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.03

Gallery Improved system stability for recording videos in slow-mo Fixed the random disappearance of screenshots in Gallery Now play videos without any lags



The OTA files should go live at any moment. Additionally, you can always go to the Oxygen Updater app and check for the update. As always, the global unlocked variants of OnePlus 7 or 7 Pro will be the first one to receive the update, followed by the career variants that will be updated shortly after.

Although the update is small, it goes to show that OnePlus, as a company is trying their best to make the user experience much better for the users across the world.

With OnePlus 8 launching in mid-April, are you looking forward to getting your hands on the device or are you more than happy with your OnePlus 7 or 7 Pro? Let us know what you think.

