OnePlus Decides Against Killing OxygenOS

Over the past couple of months, the future of OnePlus and Oppo has been confusing. However, today, the company has decided to provide clarity. In a comprehensive blog post, CEO Pete Lau has announced that OxygenOS is not going anywhere and is planning on running OnePlus phones on a unified ColorOS is not happening anymore, either.

For several months, we were expecting that OnePlus would further merge the experience with Oppo, which would lead to a unified OS that would be a combination of OxygenOS and ColorOS and will be used on both OnePlus and Oppo phones.

Those plans are no longer happening as Lau has stated that both phones will be keeping their respective operating systems as a separate experience but will still share the same codebase.

While OxygenOS and ColorOS will continue to be developed on the same codebase – to allow for faster updates and better build quality – OxygenOS and ColorOS will remain independent brand properties. This new course was taken in accordance with feedback from our Community – we understand users of OxygenOS and ColorOS want each operating system to remain separate from each other with their own distinct properties.

Lau also stated that OxygenOS 13 is indeed coming but did not offer real details on what the update is going to bring to the table, which should not come as a surprise since it has only been a little while since Android 13 made its debut.

With OxygenOS 13, we want to deliver an experience that long-time OnePlus users will be familiar with while ensuring it upholds hallmarks of OxygenOS, like a fast and smooth experience, burdenless design, and ease of use. OxygenOS 13 will retain its unique visual design and a range of exclusive customization features.

