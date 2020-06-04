OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro devices around the world have started receiving a new version of OxygenOS which also happens to be one of the most extensive as far as the changes are concerned. Aside from the changes, the update also brings May 2020 Security Patch and is currently rolling out to users around the world.

Before you go ahead and start checking for update, you have to understand that the update is not rolling out widely. However, you are either going to get OxygenOS 10.5.8 or 10.5.10. Both over the air updates are the same but are differentiated by regions.

As far as the changes are concerned, you are getting display improvements for mistouches as well as touch rejection. The overall power consumption has also been improved on both devices. You are also getting some camera tweaks such as the addition of H.265 HEVC codecs. OnePlus 8 Pro is getting an auto-focus mode for the ultra-wide angle lens at close range that should help with edge detection when you are taking a photo in closer proximity.

Aside from these major changes, there is also a long list of tweaks here and there. You can check the full changelog below.

System Optimized the touch and interaction experience

Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes

Optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever

Optimized the wireless charging stability, providing better user experience (OnePlus 8 Pro only)

Optimized the pocket mode to reduce mistouches

Optimized the unlocking animation, making the unlock transition smoother

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05

Updated GMS package to 2020.03 Message Added the “Delete” button in the notification bar of incoming messages

Added keyword whitelist option in SMS blocking settings, the messages with the specified keywords will not be blocked Camera Newly added H.265 HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality

Added auto ultra-wide-angle lens feature when shooting at close range to improve picture quality of edges (OnePlus 8 Pro only)

Optimized the click animation for camera shutter, boosting the smoothness of photo-taking experience

Improved the shooting experience with camera and improved stability Network Improved the stability of communication

Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers

Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness Game Space Added Epic Games in Game Space. With one-step installation, check out Fortnite and many other Epic Games, all from Game Space.

Needless to say, OnePlus has done a great job at providing an overall experience for the users who are using the phones. The update is certainly great and should cover most of the things. It is great to see the company so dedicated to how users are going to experience their devices.

The update is currently rolling out in stages, so you should be getting the update pretty soon.