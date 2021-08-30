OnePlus 7 Series Receives OxygenOS 11.0.3.1 with Bitmoji Support and More

OnePlus has finally started rolling out a new OxygenOS update to OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T. The latest update is the OxygenOS 11.0.3.1, and it finally brings the hyped Bitmoji feature to the phones and the August 2021 security match.

The most notable change here is the Bitmoji feature, which is already available on the OnePlus 9 series and 8 series. After you update your OnePlus 7 device to the latest OxygenOS 11.0.3.1, you will be able to use the Bitmoji feature. You can find this feature by heading to Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display > Bitmoji.

OnePlus 7 Series Finally Gets Bitmoji Support Along with Other Stabilizations to the OS

In addition to that, the update also brings the ability to take a screenshot of the Ambient Display and optimization for NFC and other security changes.

For those wondering, here is the complete changelog.

OxygenOS 11.0.3.1 brings the following changes for the OnePlus 7 family:

System Optimized the stability of the NFC feature Upgraded Android Security Patch to 2021.08

Ambient Display Newly added the screenshot feature for ambient display A newly added Bitmoji clock, co-designed with Snapchat will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you ( Path: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji )

OnePlus Store An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)



The OxygenOS 11.0.3.1 has already started rolling out to the OnePlus 7 series. You can wait for the OTA to hit the device or download the software package and install it yourself. Needless to say, the update is not massive but does bring some nice changes that OnePlus users have been waiting for for some time.

Let us know if you have received the latest OxygenOS 11.0.3.1 update on your OnePlus 7 device.