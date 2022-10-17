Menu
Company

OnePlus Decides to Drop the ‘Pro’ Suffix from OnePlus 11

Furqan Shahid
Oct 17, 2022, 08:37 AM EDT
OnePlus Decides to Drop the 'Pro' Suffix from OnePlus 11

Even though we have not heard much about the upcoming OnePlus flagship, we have seen the renders and the supposed name of the phone. Of course, the company is going to go with the OnePlus 11 Pro, or at least that is what the leaks had suggested, but now it seems that is not happening, as the latest tip we have suggests that the company has decided to drop the 'Pro' suffix from the name.

OnePlus 11 Is Going To Be a Pro-Grade Phone Without the Name To Prove It

Renowned leaker Max Jambor has claimed that the upcoming OnePlus flagship is going to be called OnePlus 11 and not the OnePlus 11 Pro, as we have been hearing for some time.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Full Galaxy S23 Spec Sheet Leak: Everything You Should Know

You can look at the tweet below:

However, Jambor has also mentioned that despite the suffix being dropped, the OnePlus 11 will be coming with flagship-grade specs. We are expecting a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery, and 100W wired charging.

The OnePlus 11 is also supposed to offer a Hasselblad-tweaked triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 32-megapixel 2x telephoto camera.

The supposed name change might raise some concerns, but we are not sure what is going to happen with the upcoming OnePlus 11. We are going to wait and see how the phone turns out to be. The specs are nothing surprising, but hey, we are still looking forward to seeing what we are going to get.

OnePlus 11 is going to hit the market in early 2023, so we will be waiting for more information on the upcoming smartphone.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order