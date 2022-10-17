OnePlus Decides to Drop the ‘Pro’ Suffix from OnePlus 11

Even though we have not heard much about the upcoming OnePlus flagship, we have seen the renders and the supposed name of the phone. Of course, the company is going to go with the OnePlus 11 Pro, or at least that is what the leaks had suggested, but now it seems that is not happening, as the latest tip we have suggests that the company has decided to drop the 'Pro' suffix from the name.

OnePlus 11 Is Going To Be a Pro-Grade Phone Without the Name To Prove It

Renowned leaker Max Jambor has claimed that the upcoming OnePlus flagship is going to be called OnePlus 11 and not the OnePlus 11 Pro, as we have been hearing for some time.

You can look at the tweet below:

The upcoming OnePlus Pro model is called OnePlus 11. — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) October 17, 2022

However, Jambor has also mentioned that despite the suffix being dropped, the OnePlus 11 will be coming with flagship-grade specs. We are expecting a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery, and 100W wired charging.

The OnePlus 11 is also supposed to offer a Hasselblad-tweaked triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 32-megapixel 2x telephoto camera.

The supposed name change might raise some concerns, but we are not sure what is going to happen with the upcoming OnePlus 11. We are going to wait and see how the phone turns out to be. The specs are nothing surprising, but hey, we are still looking forward to seeing what we are going to get.

OnePlus 11 is going to hit the market in early 2023, so we will be waiting for more information on the upcoming smartphone.