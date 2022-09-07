Menu
OnePlus Could Unveil a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Phone This Year

Furqan Shahid
Sep 7, 2022
OnePlus launched two flagships in 2022; the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10T. Now, a leaker from China has claimed that the company could reveal their next generation phone by the end of this year, becoming one of the few companies to have done that.

Reliable Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that OnePlus will be revealing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphone at the end of this year. The leaker has also asserted that the new OnePlus phone is going to be focusing on performance.

OnePlus is Seemingly Preparing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Sporting Device

You can look at the machine-translated screenshot below that explains the existence of the device.

It is also important to know that at the moment, there is no word on what the phone could be. However, it is also safe to assume that we are going to be looking at the OnePlus 11 series handset. since the company did not launch the vanilla version of the OnePlus 10 this year, we could see the OnePlus 11 Pro.

It is also worth noting that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is still not out; Qualcomm is supposed to launch that chip during the Snapdragon Summit that will take place in the middle of November. Considering how the chip is coming soon, you can expect a lot of other companies aside from OnePlus to make these announcements, too.

Needless to say, we are hoping for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to be really good. However, it is too early to determine what OnePlus is planning on releasing, in the first place. We will keep you posted as we get closer to the official release.

Which smartphone are you excited the most about? Let us know what your preference is all about in the comments below.

