Menu
Company

OnePlus 11 Pro is Going to Ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 16 Gigs of RAM, 100W Charging and More

Furqan Shahid
Sep 21, 2022, 12:33 PM EDT
OnePlus 11 Pro is Going to Ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 16 Gigs of RAM, 100W Charging and More

We do know that the OnePlus 11 Pro is going to come out earlier next year and it will probably go official later this year and we have already seen the renders. For those wondering, the alert slider is back, but now, we have our hands on the first specifications of the upcoming flagship and they are exactly what you would expect from a OnePlus phone.

For those wondering, you are getting a really good but expected device. It has everything that you would want and expect from a flagship phone.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Google Decides to Film People Reacting to Pixel 7 Pro and Confirm Pre Order Date

The OnePlus 11 Pro is Perhaps the Most Boring Android Phone Based on the Information We Have

The leak is coming from a respectable source, and reveals the battery capacity, charging speed, and other similar information. You can have a look at all the specs below.

  • 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Up to 16GB RAM
  • 50MP + 48MP + 32MP triple rear cameras
  • 16MP selfie shooter
  • 5000mAh battery (100W charging)

The specs you are looking at are not something different than what you would expect from OnePlus, the OnePlus 11 Pro actually falls in line with everything that we have been expecting so far and it does not really change.

However, a really important thing that one needs to know is that we are still not sure about when the phone is going to come out. We did hear that OnePlus 11 Pro will be unveiled by the end of this year, and will be released sometime next year, but knowing the company and its rocky release pattern, we cannot say for sure.

Still, we will keep you posted about everything regarding the release date of the phone.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order