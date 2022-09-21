OnePlus 11 Pro is Going to Ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 16 Gigs of RAM, 100W Charging and More

We do know that the OnePlus 11 Pro is going to come out earlier next year and it will probably go official later this year and we have already seen the renders. For those wondering, the alert slider is back, but now, we have our hands on the first specifications of the upcoming flagship and they are exactly what you would expect from a OnePlus phone.

For those wondering, you are getting a really good but expected device. It has everything that you would want and expect from a flagship phone.

The OnePlus 11 Pro is Perhaps the Most Boring Android Phone Based on the Information We Have

The leak is coming from a respectable source, and reveals the battery capacity, charging speed, and other similar information. You can have a look at all the specs below.

6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Up to 16GB RAM

50MP + 48MP + 32MP triple rear cameras

16MP selfie shooter

5000mAh battery (100W charging)

The specs you are looking at are not something different than what you would expect from OnePlus, the OnePlus 11 Pro actually falls in line with everything that we have been expecting so far and it does not really change.

However, a really important thing that one needs to know is that we are still not sure about when the phone is going to come out. We did hear that OnePlus 11 Pro will be unveiled by the end of this year, and will be released sometime next year, but knowing the company and its rocky release pattern, we cannot say for sure.

Still, we will keep you posted about everything regarding the release date of the phone.