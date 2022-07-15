Menu
Company

OnePlus 10T Ultra Could be a Thing Based on the Latest Patent Filing

Furqan Shahid
Jul 15, 2022
OnePlus 10T Ultra Could be a Thing Based on the Latest Patent Filing

If the latest patent filing is anything to believe, then it is safe to say that OnePlus could be planning on releasing a new smartphone called the OnePlus 10T Ultra. Sure, the name is tentative at best but we have enough reasons to believe that this will be the be-all-end-all device from the company that will be coming sometime in the future.

OnePlus 10T Ultra Could be a Befitting Rival to Galaxy S22 Ultra and Other Premium Smartphones

OnePlus has gone ahead and submitted a filing for a new device that we are calling the OnePlus 10T Ultra and based on the information we have, the new phone is going to be going against the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Facebook Could Soon Let You Create Multiple Profiles Using the Same Account

You can look at the filed patents below, courtesy of IT Home.

10t-pro
oneplus-10-4
oneplus-10t-2
oneplus-43
2 of 9

The images in question show a phone that looks a lot like the OnePlus 10 Pro both from the front and the back, however, the camera island definitely looks bigger and protrudes as well, this gives us a hint that the OnePlus 10T Ultra could actually sport a beefier, more powerful camera. However, until there is an official word, we cannot really say much.

There should not be an element of surprise here revolving around the existence of such a device because we have known OnePlus to release phones that are more powerful than their base variants. There is more than enough precedent that supports the existence of the OnePlus 10T Ultra. However, the main concern or question here is just what will this device feature, to begin with.

Users can expect a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, along with more RAM, storage, better battery, as well as better and improved cameras. Aside from that, there is very little one could speculate. It is also worth noting that patent filings are not always indicative of whether a company is going to release something or not; we have seen countless filings in the past that ended up just being filings, so there is always a probability that this new OnePlus device might as well be shelved.

Whatever the case might be, we will keep you posted going forward as to whether this device is real or just a hoax. Stay tuned for more.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order