OnePlus 10T Ultra Could be a Thing Based on the Latest Patent Filing

If the latest patent filing is anything to believe, then it is safe to say that OnePlus could be planning on releasing a new smartphone called the OnePlus 10T Ultra. Sure, the name is tentative at best but we have enough reasons to believe that this will be the be-all-end-all device from the company that will be coming sometime in the future.

OnePlus 10T Ultra Could be a Befitting Rival to Galaxy S22 Ultra and Other Premium Smartphones

OnePlus has gone ahead and submitted a filing for a new device that we are calling the OnePlus 10T Ultra and based on the information we have, the new phone is going to be going against the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

You can look at the filed patents below, courtesy of IT Home.

The images in question show a phone that looks a lot like the OnePlus 10 Pro both from the front and the back, however, the camera island definitely looks bigger and protrudes as well, this gives us a hint that the OnePlus 10T Ultra could actually sport a beefier, more powerful camera. However, until there is an official word, we cannot really say much.

There should not be an element of surprise here revolving around the existence of such a device because we have known OnePlus to release phones that are more powerful than their base variants. There is more than enough precedent that supports the existence of the OnePlus 10T Ultra. However, the main concern or question here is just what will this device feature, to begin with.

Users can expect a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, along with more RAM, storage, better battery, as well as better and improved cameras. Aside from that, there is very little one could speculate. It is also worth noting that patent filings are not always indicative of whether a company is going to release something or not; we have seen countless filings in the past that ended up just being filings, so there is always a probability that this new OnePlus device might as well be shelved.

Whatever the case might be, we will keep you posted going forward as to whether this device is real or just a hoax. Stay tuned for more.